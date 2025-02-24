February 24, 1949

The first United States rocket to reach outer space is launched on this date from a test facility in White Sands, New Mexico. The rocket reached an altitude of 250 miles and a maximum speed of 5,150 mph before completing its mission and falling back to earth. This rocket, and others to follow, was part of the “Bumper WAC” space program, which combined German V-2 rocket technology with those of existing American designs.

The entire program was controversial, as the German V-2 program was developed by a group of German scientists led by Wernher von Braun, a Nazi party member who worked directly for Adolf Hitler during WWII. Knowing that Germany was about to lose the war, Braun and many of his team left Germany to evade capture by the Russians, surrendering to American forces in Bavaria.

Wernher von Braun

While there is ample evidence that von Braun supported the German war effort, his hand was in many ways forced. His critics say that he could have left Germany, but his supporters point to the ruthlessness of the Nazi regime, and their habit of making family members pay for the actions of their kinsmen. No war crimes were ever brought against Wernher von Braun, and there is no doubting that America’s later success in the space race rest upon his shoulders.

After spending ten years working in Texas, Wernher von Braun and his staff moved to the Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama where they would eventually develop the Saturn rockets that took men to the moon.

