Carl Magee at his desk at the Park-O-Meter office.

May 24, 1933

On this date, colorful lawyer and newspaper publisher Carlton "Carl" Magee was issued the first patent for a parking meter. A man of many talents, Magee was born and educated in Iowa, but eventually settled in Albuquerque, New Mexico, founding the New Mexico State Tribune in 1923 and the Albuquerque Tribune in 1933. Quick to run articles concerning corruption, Magee had more than a few enemies. He once ran into a judge he had accused of corruption inside a local hotel and a heated argument ensued. The judge knocked Magee to the floor and in the melee that followed, Magee drew his pistol and accidentally killed a bystander while taking a shot at the judge. Magee was acquitted of manslaughter, but left New Mexico to run the Oklahoma News in Oklahoma City. It was there that Magee joined the Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce and ended up on the traffic committee.

Traffic congestion was a large problem in Oklahoma City, and local merchants were complaining that their sales were hurt by low traffic turnover. The parking spaces downtown were occupied by the same cars all day. Magee conceived the idea of a coin-operated timer that could be used to increase traffic turnover in busy commercial thoroughfares, and he sponsored a contest at the University of Oklahoma to develop such a device. After the contest, Magee designed and patented his own model and sought help from professors H.G. Thuesen and Gerald Hale from Oklahoma Agricultural and Mechanical College (now Oklahoma State University). The three men developed Magee’s model into the first commercial parking meter, and 175 were installed on fourteen blocks of downtown Oklahoma City on July 16, 1935 costing five cents per hour.

Businesses benefited greatly from the decreased parking congestion, but some outraged citizens complained and even initiated legal action, which quickly failed. The added benefits of revenue generation and traffic flow quickly led other cities to install parking meters across the United States. Magee then raised money from 125 businessmen and incorporated the Dual Parking Meter Company, with offices in the Commerce and Exchange Building, Oklahoma City. The units were first trademarked as the "Dual" and later as the "Park-O-Meter," under patents held by Magee.

