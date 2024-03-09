March 9, 1959

Mattel introduces the Barbie, the first mass-produced toy doll in the U.S. with adult features. The eleven-inch-tall plastic doll immediately became an American icon. Barbie's full name is Barbara Millicent Roberts. Barbie, in full Barbara Millicent Roberts, and she was the brainchild of Ruth Handler, who cofounded Mattel with her husband E…