March 8, 1968

Promoter Bill Graham gives New York City’s music scene a shot in the arm on this date when he opens Fillmore East, a companion to his namesake club in San Francisco, known simply as The Fillmore. Opening night featured the first of two shows with Janis Joplin being backed up by Big Brother & the Holding Company. The evening was a sellout smash, with Graham giving interviews like a madman giving out candy at Halloween.

Located on Second Avenue, near East 6th Street in the Lower East Village Section of Manhattan, the building was built during 1925-26 as a Yiddish theatre. After three decades as a theatre location, it became the home of a successful movie house before falling on hard times, shuttering it doors for good the middle part of 1960’s.

While the Fillmore East had a short life, the club closed on June 27, 1971, its effect on music was huge. The given reasons for its closing were many, but included Mob harassment, the rise of large stadium concerts, and just plain burnout. People close to Bill Graham maintain that the rock ‘n roll lifestyle, a pace where three years feels like a decade, took a heavy toll on the era’s largest, and most well-known promoter. Graham said later, “I was just tired.”

Notable acts to play the Fillmore East were Jimi Hendrix, Cream, The Kinks, Fats Domino, Ike and Tina Turner, The Doors, Jefferson Airplane, Led Zeppelin, The Grateful Dead, and the Allman Brothers just to name a few. The acoustics were so incredible that many bands chose to record live albums at Fillmore East. Those included what some music critics call the great live album of them all, The Allman Brothers Band classic At Fillmore East.

Dickey Betts had this say. “'The audience was a big part of what we did, and there was no question about where to record a concert. New York crowds were always great, but what made the Fillmore special was Bill Graham. He was the best promoter rock ever and you could feel his influence in every little single thing he did.”

Here is just a sampling of other performers that chose to record live at The Fillmore East - Miles David, Grateful Dead, Jimi Hendrix, The Band, John Mayall, Neil Young and Joe Cocker. This kind of attention quickly made Fillmore East ground zero for the emerging rock music scene of the late 1960’s.

Greg Allman said, “It was just special. The bands felt it, and the fans felt it. It was high-octane, and so professionally run.”

To put Fillmore East into perspective, Bill Graham was so highly regarded that a simple verbal request was all it took to convince John Lennon and Yoko Ono to join Frank Zappa onstage one evening. Who could say NO to Bill Graham? The promoter and the venue were intertwined in the minds of both musicians and fans that his presence alone could guarantee a sellout.

The man that would become Bill Graham began life a long way from the glitzy world of famous musicians and celebrities. Born on January 8, 1931, in Berlin, Germany, his name was Wulf Wolodi Grajonca. His parents were Jewish immigrants from Russia, with Graham being the youngest of six, and the only son. With the rise of the Nazi movement, his parents sent he and a sister to France in an exchange for Christian orphans. After the fall of France in 1940, Graham was sent across the Atlantic to an orphanage in the Bronx. He never saw his German parents or siblings again, although he did have his sister by his side.

Settling into life at the orphanage, the 10-year-old began learning to speak English with a New York accent. Very intelligent, Graham graduated with honors from DeWitt Clinton High School and later enrolled at City College of New York, where he obtained a business degree. During this period, he was still using his given name.

While being drafted into the U.S. Army in 1951, the young Grajonca felt that he needed to go a step further in becoming Americanized, he opened the phone book and chose the name Bill Graham, legally changing his identity and completely re-inventing himself. Graham served with distinction in the Korean War, where he was awarded both the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart. Upon his return to the states, Graham found a job as a waiter and later maître d’ at an exclusive resort in the Catskill Mountains of upper New York. During the middle 1960’s Graham moved to California to be closer to his sister, who went by the name Rita. He befriended an acting troupe in San Francisco who convinced the talkative and outgoing Graham into becoming their manager. Shortly thereafter, Graham because working with musical acts and this led to his opening the Fillmore and becoming a promoter extraordinaire.

Bill Graham died in a tragic helicopter crash on October 25, 1991, near the city of Vellejo, California. He was traveling with his girlfriend, an assistant and a pilot when they experienced inclement weather. Striking a large powerline, there were no survivors in the crash. Bill Graham is buried in Sanoma County, California.

