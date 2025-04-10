The original Beatles when they were known as the Quarrymen (L-R) John Lennon, George Harrison, Peter Best, Paul McCartney and Stuart Sutcliffe.

April 10, 1962

It was on this date that Stuart Victor Sutcliffe, known as “Stu” by his friends, died of a cerebral hemorrhage at the tender age of twenty-one. Not very well known today, or even in his lifetime, Sutcliffe played a very large part in musical history as the original bass guitarist for the Beatles (May 1960 - August 1961). Sutcliffe left the band to pursue a career as a painter, having previously attended the Liverpool College of Art, which is where he met John Lennon.

Sutcliffe and Lennon are credited with inventing the name "Beetles" for the band as they both liked Buddy Holly's band, the Crickets. Originally, the band went by the name Silver Beetles, spelling “beetle” the same as the insect. Sometime in 1960, at Sutcliffe’s suggestion, they changed the spelling to “Beatles” as a tribute to writer Jack Kerouac and the “Beat Generation” of the 1950’s, a moniker that Kerouac had coined during his writing of the famous novel On the Road.

As a member of the group when it was a five-piece band, Sutcliffe is one of several people sometimes referred to as the “Fifth Beatle”. When performing with the group in Hamburg, Germany, Sutcliffe met photographer Astrid Kircher, to whom he was later engaged.

There seems to have been some friction between Sutcliffe and Paul McCartney, who would later play bass for the Beatles as a four-piece band. There exist several interviews where McCartney references Sutcliffe as a “lousy bass player,” and seems to believe that his dedication to music in general was lacking. This must have been the prevailing opinion of the band, because there is no evidence of Lennon disputing any of these claims. McCartney most likely realized that the highly independent Sutcliffe would be hard to keep in check, as he and Lennon ran the band with a very firm hand.

Stuart Sutcliffe and his fiance Astrid Kircher

After leaving the Beatles, Sutcliffe enrolled in the Hamburg College of Art, studying under future acclaimed pop artist Eduardo Paolozzi, who later wrote that Sutcliffe was an “excellent student” and one of the most perceptive painters he had ever taught. His ability to blend color, and attach “mood” to his work was rare in someone so young.

Sutcliffe earned other praise for his paintings, which mostly explored a style related to abstract expressionism. While studying in West Germany, Sutcliffe began suffering from intense headaches and experiencing acute light sensitivity. In February 1962, he collapsed in the middle of an art class after complaining of a headache. German doctors performed tests but were unable to determine what was causing the pain. After collapsing again on April 10, 1962, he was taken to a hospital, but died in the ambulance on the way. The cause of death was later found to have been a brain hemorrhage - severe bleeding in the right ventricle of his brain.

“Frieze” by Stuart Sutcliffe

Two of Stuart Sutcliffe’s works were displayed at the Guggenheim Museum in New York City in 2020, and the future of the artist, had he lived a full life, is often debated. Would his career have shown as bright as Andy Warhol or some of the other more famous artist of the twentieth century? It seems that the talent was present, and his connection with the most popular rock ‘n roll band of all time would have certainly pushed his career along. Unfortunately, this question will never be answered.

View My Website