The inaugural Talladega 500 (now the Geico 500) was held on September 14, 1969, at what was then known as the Alabama International Motor Speedway. The track was built on the perimeter of the former Anniston Air Force Base in the small town of Lincoln, Alabama, and is best known for its steep banking and high speeds. The track measures 2.66 miles and is the longest on the NASCAR schedule.

The race was the 44th event of the 1969 season and is primarily remembered today because NASCAR stars from the Professional Driver Association (PDA), who were led by Richard Petty, boycotted the race due concerns over high speeds and multiple tire failures during practice. As you can imagine, the high speeds and safety concerns worried drivers but added plenty of fan interest to the event.

As a result of the multiple tire failures, Firestone withdrew their tires from the race, which gave the Goodyear Tire Company an opportunity to forge a new alliance and break into the popular world of stock car racing. On the morning before race, Goodyear flew in new tires for all the drivers, and what’s more the new tires performed flawlessly. The lack of tire failure was a public relations disaster for Firestone, and produced the fastest speeds ever recorded on a closed-circuit track making the Talladega 500 instantly legendary.

The race also introduced the Dodge Charger for the first time in series racing, and was won by Rocky Point, North Carolina, native Richard Brickhouse, in a Dodge Charger. The photo above shows Brickhouse standing with the race queen, and it is worth noting the simplicity of the moment. Today’s drivers and cars are almost completely covered with logos, and even the race itself has a title sponsor.