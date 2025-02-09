February 9, 1964

The beginning of the 1960’s British Invasion happened on this date when five simple words changed music forever. ” Ladies and gentlemen, the Beatles!”

Spoken by Ed Sullivan 61 years ago today, they officially ushered in the beginnings of Beatlemania, as a staggering 73 million Americans (almost 60% of television households) gathered around their sets to watch four young men from Liverpool make history. And just for reference, the highest rated Super Bowl games pull a 40% share of television viewers. Truly amazing.

Sullivan, who was easily considered the “King of Sunday Night Television,” booked The Beatles for three consecutive Sunday night appearances beginning February 9, after a 1963 visit to London where he witnessed the response of fans at Heathrow Airport as they welcomed the Fab Four home from a show in Sweden.

