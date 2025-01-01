January 1, 1971

It was on this date at almost midnight of “The Johnny Carson Show,” that the last cigarette commercial appeared on a licensed U.S. television station, part of a ban that included U.S. radio stations as well. The ban was supported by the American Cancer Society, and the American Medical Association among others, but it was the passing of The Fairness Doctrine in 1967 that spelled doom for the advertising industry.

The Fairness Doctrine required that television stations run one anti-smoking public service announcement (PSA) for every three cigarette commercials aired. Many in the advertising industry were fervently opposed to this legislation, calling it government overreach, or even communist or anti-capitalist in nature. What was more concerning for cigarette manufacturers was that research found the PSAs were working.

Between 1968 and 1971 smoking was declining among young adults by about 2.8% a year, while it was holding steady among older adults (at least those that weren’t dying). Equipped with the knowledge that their smoking base was eroding, along with their livelihoods, Joseph F. Cullman III, chairman of the Tobacco Institute Executive Committee, offered to discontinue cigarette ads in the broadcast media in an effort to do away with the anti-smoking campaign. Another condition was that billboards and print advertising were to be allowed without changes. All parties agreed, but the results to come were shocking to the anti-smoking crowd.

For some further insight into this matter, my field of study in college was advertising and marketing. I graduated from the University of Alabama at Tuscaloosa in 1990, and during my college days this legislation and its aftermath were required reading. What was interesting then, and still today, is that the result of these changes did nothing to stop smoking, and the world of advertising changed in ways that made it extremely more profitable.

First, let’s look at smoking. After the elimination of broadcast advertising for cigarettes, smoking among young people actually began to increase by around 4% per year. This happened because the Fairness Doctrine no longer applied, and those pesky anti-smoking announcements went away with the smoking ads. The tobacco industry also beefed up their Cigarette advertising campaigns for print, producing more tailored campaigns that targeted specific audiences. Advertisers quickly realized that magazines were as productive as television or radio advertising and actually cost less to produce and run. This was a big win for Big Tobacco!

The bad news for advertisers in the beginning was the elimination of $85 million dollars of annual revenue with one stroke of Richard Nixon’s pen. As you can imagine, advertisers called this ban everything from government overreach to communist-style interference with capitalism. There was certainly some legitimacy to their concern, because only Prohibition had done more to harm a single industry than what the ban of smoking ads was going to do to the world of advertising. That $85 million in lost revenue that I just mentioned equates to roughly $662 million in today’s money. That is a significant chunk of change.

So naturally, the advertising industry began to look for some relief. After having their cash cow slaughtered, advertisers convinced the FCC to loosen restrictions on the use of 30 second commercials during primetime. This would allow advertisers with smaller budgets to sell their products via television and radio, and it was not long before the advertising industry made up for the lost cigarette revenue while overall advertising revenue increased as well.

In the end, the tobacco companies made more profit during the 1970’s than at any other time in their history.