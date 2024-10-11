Released on this date by Paramount Pictures was the groundbreaking movie The Elephant Man, starring John Hurt, Anthony Hopkins, and Ann Bancroft. The film was directed by a then unknown David Lynch, and was a critical and commercial success, nominated for eight Academy Awards. After receiving severe criticism for not recognizing the makeup effects that were so instrumental to the film’s success, done by the incredibly talented Wally Schneiderman (1922-2021), the Academy created an award for makeup effects the following year.

Not widely known is that the film’s executive producer and the force behind the film even being made, was none other than Mel Brooks, who was known to the world during this period for comedic and satirist filmmaking. Brooks personally sought out and hired David Lynch as writer and director. Lynch was working as a part-time roofer when he was offered the chance to direct, and it was Brooks’ clout with the studio that convinced Paramount to allow the film to be made in black-and-white. Brooks deliberately left his name off the credits, knowing people would get the wrong idea about the movie if he was associated in any way.

John Hurt and Ann Bancroft in a scene from The Elephant Man

Paramount Executive Stuart Cornfeld described Brooks as being so taken with the heartbreaking story of disfigured Joseph Merrick that when Paramount executives were shown a cut of this movie and wanted to make changes, Brooks said, “Gentleman, we are involved in a business venture, not an artistic arrangement. We screened the film for you, to bring you up to date as to the status of that business venture. Do not misconstrue this as our soliciting the artistic input of raging primitives."

In a 2008 interview with The Guardian about the making of this movie, Brooks recalled that Lynch was unprepared for the bitter cold of the London winter and didn't have a suitable overcoat (which Brooks bought him), and his other chief complaint was not being able to eat Bob's Big Boy burgers every day. Regarding Lynch, Brooks said, "He's very obsessive-compulsive that way, but, you know, we did eventually find him a burger joint in London, and I think he ate there every day, too."

Anthony Hopkins and John Hurt, who plays the character of Joseph Merrick

Another amazing fact regarding the film. The make-up worn by John Hurt took seven to eight hours to apply each day, and two more hours to remove. Hurt would arrive on the set at 5:00 a.m., and shoot from noon until 10:00 p.m. Because of the strain on the actor, he worked alternate days. Make-up artist Wally Schneiderman described it as "one of the hardest pictures I had to do. Everything was so precise. There were 14 pieces, not including the head, and they had to be applied exactly, every day for continuity. You couldn't afford to make a mistake."