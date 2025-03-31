An advertisement for the World’s Fair in Paris

March 31, 1889

Dedicated on this date 136 years ago was the steel structure known today as the Eiffel Tower, which during construction was referred to as the “300 Meter Tower.” Commanding the skyline of Paris, France, the monument was built to honor the 100th anniversary of the French Revolution, a time of upheaval unmatched in the country’s long history. While not eliciting the fervor of a Revolution, the design of the Eiffel Tower was hardly a “crowd favorite” among artist and well-to-do members of the Paris elite. They showered the project with criticism and protest, finding the design of the steel structure stark, industrial, and cold. A member of the Paris City Council filed a lawsuit against the project citing “safety concerns,” proposing that the structure would topple over. After all, it was going to be the largest man-made structure ever created, surely something would go wrong.

The design of the monument was chosen by the French government during the lead up to the International Exposition (or World’s Fair) of 1889. Hosting a World’s Fair during this era, as well as the first decades of the 20th century, was considered a huge honor, and a truly international spectacle. The French Exposition Committee received more than 100 submissions from around the world, representing some of the best architects, engineers, and designers from over forty countries.

Gustave Eiffel, a mechanical engineer, and master bridge builder submitted the winning design. Eiffel was a Frenchman by birth, and a man of supreme intellect who by this point in his life had designed numerous public bridges, the interior structure of the Statue of Liberty, and was working on the design and construction of the locks for the Panama Canal. The locks used on the Panama Canal are still considered to be a monumental achievement in the discipline of mechanical engineering.

Construction on the Eiffel Tower was begun in 1887 and completed on time and under budget. Standing 984 feet, almost double the height of the Washington Monument, the tower was the tallest man-made structure in the world for more than 30 years, and astounded viewers in an age void of mass photography or video images. Viewing the Eiffel Tower in person, then as today, is to set your eyes on one of the manmade “Wonders of the World.” A bucket list item for your correspondent, although the time is getting short.

Upon opening, the Eiffel Tower sported a reddish-brown color, and a decade later, it was coated in yellow paint. Does that sound horrendous or is it just me? The tower was also yellow-brown and chestnut brown before the adoption of the current, specially mixed “Eiffel Tower Brown” in 1968. Every seven years, painters apply 60 tons of paint to the tower to keep her looking young. The process takes 15 to 18 months and cost approximately $60 million U.S. dollars.

The most incredible fact concerning the Eiffel Tower was its scheduled demolition in 1909, which coincided with the expiration of the International Exposition’s 20-year lease on the land where it sits. You see, the Eiffel Tower was never built to be a landmark, it was built purely to promote the International Exposition. Famously, it was only the Eiffel Tower’s value as a radio antenna that saved it from being dismantled!

Largely unchanged today, the Eiffel Tower hosts six to seven million visitors a year and is one of the world’s premier tourist attractions.

View My Website