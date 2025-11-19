Ex Animo

Ex Animo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kim Di Giacomo's avatar
Kim Di Giacomo
13h

The Edsel, proof that even the mighty can spend a decade, a fortune, and an entire division of Very Important Men only to produce a car that looks like it’s perpetually bracing for a sneeze.

What gets me isn’t the failure because plenty of cars flop. It’s the confidence behind it. Only in 1950s America could an army of executives look at that grill and say, with straight faces, “Yes. The people will love this.” I’m convinced half the board was just too polite (or too afraid) to be the first to say, “Gentlemen… this is a toaster with headlights.”

The whole thing reads like a corporate Greek tragedy: hubris, denial, market research conducted by people who had clearly never met an actual consumer, and then nature takes its course. By the end, the Edsel wasn’t just a car, it was a $250 million masterclass in how to ignore reality at scale.

Honestly, compared to Ford’s decade-long misadventure, most of our personal mistakes look downright cost-effective. At least when we screw up, we don’t create an 18-model monument to committee thinking.

Great piece and a good reminder that sometimes the only thing more humorous than history is the people determined not to learn from it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Jeffrey W Massey and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jeffrey W Massey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture