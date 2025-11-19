November 19, 1959

Ford Motor Company quietly discontinues production of the Edsel automobile. The car debuted in 1957 and was named after Henry Ford’s son Edsel, and had an entire division devoted to its creation. Ford Motor Company spent 10 years and $250 million ($2.19 billion in 2020 dollars) on planning and marketing one of its first brand-new cars in decades. The Edsel came in 18 models, and was slotted to be a whole new brand, similar to Lincoln, or Mercury, and the project was buffeted by a ton of resources. In order to reach its sales goal of 400,000 units per year, the Edsel would have to become one of America’s largest selling automobiles, a lofty goal that never materialized.

All of Ford’s top brass believed the Edsel would do it. Their market research and analysis all leading them to that same conclusion. But somewhere along the way that message did not translate to the US consumer and with total sales of fewer than 100,000 units since its introduction, the Edsel became one of the most famous examples of bureaucratic failures in U.S. industrial history. The amount of money wasted, the quality of the cars manufactured under the brand, and the universally recognized failure of the entire Edsel project, make it easily the most poorly produced auto brank of all time.

