Released in April of 1973, Desperado was the sophomore effort by the Eagles, a male quartet still trying to come to terms with the incredible success of their debut album, as well as their emerging new identity. The two driving forces within the group were Don Henley and Glenn Frey, who then invited Bernie Leadon and Randy Meisner to join up with them to form what would become the Eagles. In a strange twist, all four were originally recruited to play with Linda Ronstadt, both live and/or in the studio, before Henley and Frey decided to form their own group. They did this with the gracious blessings of Ronstadt and their humble beginnings were a far cry from the historic heights to which they would soon ascend.

Glenn Frey (Guitar/Vocals) was originally from Detroit, Michigan, and was involved with the early Motown scene before playing with Bob Seger, who encouraged his move to sunny California. Interestingly, it was Bob Seger who came up with the chorus for the Eagles 1979 hit “Heartache Tonight” while Frey was struggling to finish the song. Seger has often spoken of how much money he lost by turning down a writing credit. According to Seger he never thought the song had a chance at being a hit. That just shows how even musical legends can sometimes swing and miss.

Don Henley (Drums/Vocals) was originally from Texas, where he had formed a band called Shiloh. Coming to the attention of Kenny Rogers (yes, the same guy who would eventually find country music stardom), Henley and Shiloh were quickly taken under the wing of Rogers and his band First Edition. Like Bob Seger had done with Glenn Frey, Kenny Rogers encouraged the band to try their sound in Los Angeles. When Shiloh fell apart Rogers helped open a few doors for Henley, one of which led to an invite to play with the up-and-coming Linda Ronstadt.

Randy Meisner (Bass guitar/Vocals) was a Nebraska native and a founding member of the country-rock band Poco. He had also previously played with Ricky Nelson, contributing high-range vocal accompaniments. While his bass playing was solid enough, his ability to hit the “high notes” was known throughout the Los Angeles music scene.

Then there was Bernie Leadon, easily the most talented instrumentalist in the group. Leadon played guitar, banjo, and mandolin. Leadon played with regional favorite Dillard & Clark before being recruited to join the Flying Burrito Brothers, a new musical project kicked off by former Byrds member Gram Parsons. Almost any music critic worth his/her salt would agree that Parsons influence on what was to become known as “country rock” is unquestioned. Bernie Leadon saw the potential in this sound immediately, as did his fellow bandmates.

The Eagles 1972 (L-R) Don Henley, Bernie Leadon, Randy Meisner, Glenn Frey

While these four guys were toiling in relative obscurity, their talent was obvious. Informed they were forming a new group, David Geffen, who has just launched Asylum Records, offered the foursome a record deal before they had ever written a song. Geffen sent them to Aspen, Colorado, to find their sound and write new music. Geffen recruited executive record producer Glyn Johns, who had just finished working with the Rolling Stones, to produce the Eagles’ first album. The group’s wonderful harmonizing was the first thing to catch Johns’ attention, and he immediately began working to convince the band to stay away from some of the harder rock songs they wanted to record in lieu of tunes like “Peaceful Easy Feeling,” “Take It Easy,” and “Witchy Woman.” All three of these songs were hits off their self-titled first album, which peaked at #22 on the Billboard Top 200 album chart. Success, it seems, would come fast and relatively easy for these new California upstarts.

For their second album, the Eagles (who took their name from the majestic birds they liked to watch soaring through the sky near Joshua Tree National Monument) decided to construct an album using an outlaw theme. Friend of the band and fellow songwriter Jackson Browne was reading a book on the history of the Dalton Gang during this period. Browne began sharing his thoughts on how the musical life certainly mirrored some of the same characteristics of being a wanted man. The Daltons were made up of brothers Bob, Grat, Emmett, and Bill, who had started out as lawmen but eventually went astray. In other words, they gave into the temptations of fast money and fast living. Temptation was everywhere in the music world.

Back cover of the Desperado album

A tremendous amount of work went into Desperado, but the album proved to be a commercial disappointment, at least initially. Its two singles, “Tequila Sunrise” and “Outlaw Man” reached numbers 64 and 59 respectively on the Billboard Hot 100. The album debuted at #145 on the Billboard Top 200, peaking at #41. Desperado had the worse debut of any Eagles album ever released, although I personally think the first track, “Doolin’ Daltons,” is one of the best songs the band has ever written. I say the same for “Wasted Time,” which is from the Hotel California album.

Strangely enough, the title track was never released as a single, and it never received serious consideration. According to Don Henley the band wasn’t interested in putting out a “limp-wristed love ballad” as a single, although everyone in the group knew the song was an excellent composition. Again, even musical legends sometimes swing and miss.

Don Henley had begun writing what would become “Desperado” back in the late 1960’s but it was never arranged into a song until Glenn Frey came along. It was the first of many great songs the two men would write together. In the liner notes for The Very Best of the Eagles Don Henley had the following to say.

“Glenn came over one day, and I showed him this unfinished tune that I had been holding for all these years. I said, ‘When I play it and sing it, I think of Ray Charles – Ray Charles and Stephen Foster. It’s really a Southern Gothic kind of thing, but we can easily make it into a Western song.’ Glenn leapt right in – filled in the blanks and brought structure to the entire song. That was the beginning of our songwriting partnership. That song is what made us a songwriting team.”

During a 2016 Rolling Stone interview Henley had this to say. “The basic premise for ‘Desperado’ was that, like the outlaws of old, rock & roll bands lived outside the ‘laws of normality,’ we were not part of ‘conventional society. We go from town to town, collecting money, women, and a certain amount of notoriety. Obviously, the critical difference being that we didn’t rob or kill anybody for what we got; we worked for it. But, like the outlaws of old, we fought with one another, and occasionally with the law. But I think the overriding premise was that fame — or notoriety — is a fleeting thing. It’s never meant to last.”

As fate would have it, the song truly took off when Linda Ronstadt, the lady responsible for putting these two guys together in the first place, recorded “Desperado” for her 1973 album Don’t Cry Now only a few months after the Desperado album was issued. Ronstadt recognized the song’s greatness the first time she heard it and could not wait to sing those lines in her own voice. Ronstadt’s version of “Desperado” became a staple of her live act and from there the song just grew in fame and stature. Even with its tremendous popularity, Linda Ronstadt never released “Desperado” as a single.

“I was extremely flattered that Linda recorded ‘Desperado,’” Don Henley said. “It was really her that popularized the song. Her version was very poignant and just so damn beautiful.”

To this day, “Desperado” remains one of those strange songs to have garnered a legendary status, covered by dozens of artists, while never reaching the top of the charts as a single.

Regarding the Desperado album cover, here are a few little-known facts. The photo shoot was treated like a movie scene, with the band and extras all wearing authentic old-west costumes, some of which they actually kept. The Back Cover was a reenactment of the 1892 capture of the Dalton Gang with band members (Henley, Frey, Leadon, and Meisner) tied up on the ground alongside Jackson Browne and singer/songwriter J.D. Souther. The Posse standing guard over the captured “outlaws” consist of band manager John Hartmann, producer Glyn Johns, and road manager Tommy Nixon. Photographer Henry Diltz and art director Gary Burden are also pictured. The setting was the Paramount Ranch, a location famously used for filming Westerns during the 1950’s. The entire complex was destroyed by fire in 2018.

Although never members of the band, J.D. Souther and Jackson Browne were integral parts of the Eagles’ creative family. Frey and Souther shared a one-room apartment at 1020 Laguna Avenue; Browne lived downstairs, where he wrote the beginnings of “Take It Easy,” the song that gave the band a major hit with their very first single. “Even when JD and Jackson weren’t directly involved in the songwriting they were involved in dialogue and ideas,” says Ron Stone, then a senior member of David Geffen and Elliot Roberts’ management company. “It raised the threshold for songwriting very high. Every word and melody counted. It wasn’t a casual enterprise.”

J.D. Souther and Jackson Browne on the set of Desperado photo shoot.

View My Website