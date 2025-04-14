April 14, 1935

In what came to be known as “Black Sunday,” one of the most devastating storms of the 1930s Dust Bowl era sweeps across the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles. High winds kicked up vicious clouds holding millions of tons of dirt and dust so dark and dense that many eyewitnesses believed the world was coming to an end.

The Dust Bowl was a period of severe dust storms that began in the 1930s, greatly damaging the agricultural regions of the American and Canadian prairies. Brought on by a combination of severe drought and a failure to apply proper farming methods to prevent soil erosion, the Dust Bowl came in three waves: 1934, 1936, and 1939-40. While these periods were the most severe, it should be noted that there were sometimes great differences by region, with some areas experiencing severe drought and soil damage for several years at a time.

Huge clouds of dust, called “Black Blizzards,” traveled cross country, often reducing visibility to 3 feet or less, while swallowing everything in their path. Unable to grow crops due to the dust clouds, tens of thousands of families had to abandon their farms. There was no government assistance during this period, so imagine what had once been a thriving family of farmers who owned their own land suddenly thrust out into the world destitute. This mass migration caused all manner of hardship, and only further exacerbated the Great Depression.

On April 14, 1939, four years to the day after “Black Sunday,” American author John Steinbeck published his classic novel The Grapes of Wrath. Set during the worst of this period, the story spells out the trials and tribulations of the Joad family as they escape Dust Bowl era Oklahoma and head to California for what they hope is a better life. What they find is a system rigged against them, and their dreams turn out to be nothing more than nightmares.

The novel was based on Steinbeck’s own experience during his many visits to the migrant camps and tent cities that had sprung up in his home state. While the book was condemned by some in government as being Communist propaganda, the work earned Steinbeck a Pulitzer Prize for Literature. The year following its release, the book was adapted into a wildly popular movie featuring director John Ford and actor Henry Fonda.

The title of the book comes from the first verse of The Battle Hymn of the Republic which says: “Mine eyes have seen the glory of the coming of the Lord, He is trampling out the vintage where the grapes of wrath are stored.” Steinbeck was often shocked at the criticism he received concerning The Grapes of Wrath and saw nothing controversial about highlighting a system that had clearly undermined the people it was charged with supporting.

The word “Okies” came into the American lexicon during this time, a slang term for the poor and ragged that showed up in California hoping for a better life while most received only more misery. The photo below shows what many of them were running from, traveling a thousand miles to receive, in many cases, only scorn.

In the podcast Cocaine and Rhinestones, a history of Country Music, host Tyler Mahan Coe dives deeply into the subject of Merle Haggard’s 1969 song “Okie from Muskogee,” which was originally written as a humorous slight against the Oklahoma transplants Haggard had known while growing up in the Golden State. Their traditional, hardworking values seemingly a bit square for Californians of his young generation. It must be noted that Haggard was a convicted criminal, so his ideas concerning virtue were obviously lacking. Haggard began playing the song at his shows with no real intention of including it on a record until the response became hard to ignore. In the end, between Steinbeck and Haggard, I guess those transplants from Oklahoma got their day in the court of public opinion.

The Great Depression began during August of 1929, when the economic expansion of the Roaring Twenties came to an end. A series of financial crises punctuated the contraction, including the stock market crash of 1929, and a series of bank panics and financial crises during 1930 and ’31. Sweeping reforms of the financial system accompanied the economic recovery, which was interrupted by a double-dip recession in 1937. The United States would not return to full output and employment until the beginning of the Second World War.

