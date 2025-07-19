The “Dog Days of Summer” is a phrase I’ve been hearing all my life, always thinking it was some colloquial term used here in the southern United States. This period of each year is widely loathed, and characterized, at least here in the South, by a genteel sloth. Only lately have I learned this phrase is not American in origin, but dates to the Egyptians, Greeks, and Romans. Dog Days have a definite start and finish each year, are joined with the stars in the same manner as the seasons.

First, we begin with the constellation Canis Major, which is Latin for “Great Dog.” It is there we will find the star Sirius. Looking at the diagram above you will Sirius as the star right where the “neck” of the dog meets its body. The brightest star in that constellation, and the brightest star to be seen in the night sky, Sirius was long ago nicknamed the “Dog Star” by the ancients. Many people see Sirius at night and believe they are looking at the North Star, known as Polaris, but they are mistaken. Sirius is so bright, that under certain conditions this star can be seen during daylight hours.

In ancient Greece, Egypt, and Rome, it was believed that Sirius’s dawn rising in mid-to-late summer contributed to the extreme weather of the season. In other words, the “combined heat” of super-bright Sirius and our Sun was thought to be the cause of summer’s sweltering temperatures. The name “Sirius” even stems from the Ancient Greek seírios, meaning “scorching.”

The Dog Days of summer are typically from July 3 to August 11 each year and are usually the hottest time in the northern hemisphere. During this period Sirius rises and sets with the sun, but contrary to what the ancients thought, it does not cause the earth to become hotter. During summer, the tilt of the Earth leans the northern hemisphere closer to the sun than in winter. Hence our warmer temperatures.

If you happen to live near 31 degrees of latitude, like me, it’s time to buckle up and ride out the heat. Cooler temperatures will finally arrive in September.

