September 12, 1940

One of the most incredible prehistoric discoveries in history took place eighty-four-years-ago today, when four teenage boys went out to explore the caves near Montignac, France. What they discovered was the most extensive display of prehistoric art known to mankind. The Lascaux caves (Lascaux is an old German word that means “primeval ox”), which encompass some 150 different sites in the valley, still bring awe and wonder to everyone, while intriguing archeologist from around the world. The Lascaux caves were designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1979.

The caves received little attention at the time of their discovery, as World War II raged across Europe. At the conclusion of hostilities, a team of archeologists led by Henri Breuil arrived to document what up to that point had been only rumors. What they found was beyond their wildest dreams, but it took some work to get there.

Henri Breuil (far left) and his team.

As shown in the photograph above, the entrance to the cave system was very small (it had been dug out and enlarged by the time the photograph above had been taken), which explains why it remained hidden for so long. It is speculated that the cave entrance filled up with sediment over the years and was much larger during the period the drawings and paintings were made.

The main cavern is some 66 feet wide and 16 feet high, while several steep galleries branch off each side. All the interior walls are magnificently decorated with over 1,000 engraved, drawn, or painted figures.

Despite its fame and importance, the Lascaux cave system is very hard to date accurately. Radiocarbon dating of some charcoal used in the creation of the scenes, as well as other items clearly left behind by humans, suggest the work was done around 17,000 years ago. Most scientist believe that the prehistoric artwork was done over a couple of centuries, just before and just after this time. Other scientists hold the view that the cave art is a highly complex accumulation of artistic expression, spanning a much larger period, possibly as much as a thousand years. Both sides agree that the work was done by prehistoric man, proving that homo sapiens with complex thought patterns existed on earth long before written history emerged.

The caves were in perfect condition when first discovered and opened to the public in 1948. The level of the floor was quickly lowered to accommodate a walkway and the ensuing pedestrian traffic (as many as 100,000 annual visitors) was both a blessing and a curse. While interest and support surged, the use of artificial lighting caused the once-vivid colors to fade. Human traffic also brought about the growth of algae, bacteria, and crystals, all of which are detrimental to the long-term health of the cave system. Unfortunately, a large amount of crucial archaeological information and material was destroyed during these early years.

While these errors in judgement cannot be changed, the Lascaux caves have undergone a remarkable transition in the past fifty years. Conservation groups, along with the French government, have put measures in place to ensured the caves will be protected for future generations. If you would like to visit the caves for a virtual tour just use this link: https://archeologie.culture.gouv.fr/lascaux/en