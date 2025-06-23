Charlie Daniels with John Travolta on the set of Urban Cowboy.

June 23, 1979

The hit song that propelled Charlie Daniels and his band to superstardom, “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” is released on this date, taken from the Charlie Daniels Band’s album Million Mile Reflections. Becoming the C.D.B.’s biggest hit, it reached #3 on the Billboard Hot 100 but was prevented from further advancement by “After the Love Has Gone” by Earth, Wind, and Fire, and “My Sharona” by the Knack.

Although he is not credited on the Daniels’ album, the song “Lonesome Fiddle Blues” by bluegrass artist Vassar Clements was the inspiration for the Daniels’ song. The Clements tune was included on his self-titled, 1975 debut album and was purely an instrumental tune. Charlie Daniels, who was doing session work at the time, actually played guitar for Clements on the song and album, while Vassar played the fiddle. Take a quick listen to Clements’ version and see what you think.

While “Lonesome Fiddle Blues” was written in the key of D, the Charlie Daniels Band moved it up an octave and put words to the music. The song's verses are closer to being spoken than sung and tell the story of a young man named Johnny, who becomes involved in a classic “Deal with the Devil” encounter. The performances of the Devil and Johnny are played as instrumental bridges.

The song did reach #1 on the Hot Country chart and would go on to win the C.D.B. a Grammy in 1980 for Best Country Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group. In fact, the song was such a hit that the Charlie Daniels Band performed it in a cameo appearance for the 1980 film Urban Cowboy which starred John Travolta.

