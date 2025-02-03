February 3, 1959

It was on this date that one of rock ‘n roll’s greatest tragedy’s took place, a moment that took the lives of three great performers while completely altering the life of another.

Musicians Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, J. P. "The Big Bopper" Richardson, and their pilot Roger Peterson were all killed just after takeoff from the Mason City Municipal Airport, just a few miles away from Clear Lake, Iowa. The trio had performed that evening in Clear Lake, a stop along the “Winter Dance Party Tour” that was traveling throughout the Midwest.

Conditions on the tour bus were far from ideal, with the musicians enduring several breakdowns and a faulty heater during the tour. Not willing to face another overnight trip in such horrid conditions, Buddy Holly decided to charter a plane to their next stop in North Dakota. Suffering from the flu and not wanting to ride the bus either, “Big Bopper” J.P. Richardson cuts a deal with Buddy Holly’s bass player, future CMA Hall of Fame member Waylon Jennings, to swap his seat on the plane. Hearing this news, Ritchie Valens convinces Holly’s guitar player Tommy Allsup to have a coin toss for the remaining seat. Valens won the coin toss and his fate was sealed.

Not only was the crash a tragedy, but the final conversation between Jennings and his friend and fellow Texan would trouble Jennings for the remainder of his life. As they were making the final arrangements before takeoff, Holly jokingly taunts Jennings with a quick, “I sure hope your ol’ bus freezes up again.” To which Jennings replied offhandedly, “Yeah, and I hope your ol’ plane crashes.”

Those final words would live forever in the mind of Jennings, because it was under the tutelage of Holly that Waylon Jennings received his first real taste of the music business. Just months before the “Winter Dance Party” was about to begin, Holly had ended his affiliation with his band “The Crickets,” and brought together a quick ensemble for the tour. Jennings, who was working as a disc jockey at a Lubbock Texas radio station and had gotten to know the musician well, and was spinning records one afternoon when Holly dropped by, asking if Jennings would like to play bass guitar during the tour. Jennings, who was a guitar player and was just started to play around town, told Holly that he had never played the bass before. Holly reportedly said, “Well, you better start practicing.” Of course, the rest is history.

In 1971 Don McLean wrote his iconic song “The Day the Music Died” to immortalize the tragic plane crash forever. The song went to number one in 1972 and is still considered a popular anthem today.

Waylon Jennings (L) and Buddy Holly in happier times.

