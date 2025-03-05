March 5, 1982

Comedian and actor John Belushi was found dead at the Chateau Marmont on this date, a shadowy gothic hotel that looms large over West Hollywood’s famous Sunset Strip. Belushi was found by his confidant and occasional bodyguard Bill Wallace, who had arrived just after noon to deliver a typewriter and audio recorder Belushi requested the day before. Wallace, who had a key to the room, found Belushi dead on the floor naked. The cause of death was an accidental overdose of a heroin-cocaine mixture commonly referred to as a “speedball.” Belushi was only 33 years old.

John Belushi was born in Chicago on Jan. 24, 1949, and raised in nearby Wheaton, Illinois, the eldest son of Albanian immigrants. He expressed an interest in comedy at an early age, starting his own comedy troupe and eventually being invited to join Second City in Chicago, one of the country’s best comedy theaters. Second City is where Belushi first met Dan Aykroyd, a Canadian comedian who would eventually join Belushi on Saturday Night Live.

In 1972, Belushi moved to New York City, where he worked the next three years on a variety of projects for National Lampoon. That’s where he met Chevy Chase and Bill Murray. In 1975 Belushi earned a spot as one of the original “Not Ready for Prime Time Players” on Lorne Michaels’ new late-night comedy show Saturday Night Live. It was SNL that suddenly made Belushi — a 20-something funny guy from Chicago — a household name across America. His career truly exploded with the success of the movie Animal House, a film made on a budget of $2.4 million that grossed $141 million. Those kinds of numbers bring A-List fame and attention.

Although John Belushi’s death marked the abrupt end of his career as an actor, comedian, and musician, it came as no surprise to those who knew him best. Cocaine was frequently used by the members of SNL, as well as a host of celebrities during the mid-1970’s, but Belushi’s use soon spiraled out of control. He was banned from SNL on several occasions, but his popularity with viewers meant he was always given another chance. Like so many famous people, it seems that a lack of consequences for his poor decisions only promoted a feeling of being untouchable. During the making of the movie The Blues Brothers he was constantly “under surveillance” by director John Landis who was acutely aware of Belushi’s drug habit.

John Belushi’s widow Judith arranged for a traditional Orthodox Christian funeral conducted by an Albanian Orthodox priest, and he is rumored to be interred at Abel’s Hill Cemetery in Chilmark, Massachusetts on Martha’s Vineyard. There is a tombstone in that cemetery with Belushi’s named and the dates of his life engraved. The stone also sports a skull and crossbones at the top, along with the inscription, “I may be gone but Rock and Roll lives on.” Strangely, there is also a more tradition tombstone located in Belushi’s family plot near Chicago, adjacent to the graves of his parents.

It seems that only close family know where John Belushi truly rests.

View My Website