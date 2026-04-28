April 28, 1978

The movie “FM” debuts nationwide in American theaters. The film is a comedy/drama that concerns itself with the internal conflicts of an FM radio station, specifically the rift between on-air talent and the sales department. The film was produced by Universal Pictures, and while is was far from a box-office success, it has become a cult classic in certain circles. The soundtrack for the movie went platinum, and there were cameo appearances by Linda Ronstadt, Jimmy Buffett, Tom Petty, and the band REO Speedwagon. The title track, Steely Dan’s “FM (No Static at All)” ended up winning a Grammy.

But more importantly, it spawned a television series that premiered in September of 1978 called WKRP in Cincinnati that was wildly popular. The show was created by Hugh Wilson, based upon his experiences observing Top 40 station WQXI in Atlanta, Georgia. Many of the characters were based on people Wilson worked with, and he told the Cincinnati Enquirer that WKRP’s call sign was meant to signify C-R-A-P. Asked once how much of WKRP’s content was true and how much was fiction, Wilson didn’t even hesitate. “It’s all true. It was that crazy!”

WKRP received 10 Emmy Award nominations during its four year run, including three for Outstanding Comedy Series. WKRP premiered on September 18, 1978, on CBS and ran for 90 episodes, ending on April 21, 1982. When WKRP went into syndication it became an unexpected success. For the next decade, it was one of the most popular sitcoms in syndication, outperforming many programs that had been more successful in prime time.

After graduating from the University of Alabama, studying advertising and marketing, I spent three years selling radio advertising. The list of characters I met during those years certainly rivaled some of what I had watched on WKRP. The radio business will always have a special place in my heart.

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