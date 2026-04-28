Ex Animo

Ex Animo

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Jeffrey W Massey
10h

I loved WKRP. My favorite episode was the "Turkey Drop". https://www.google.com/search?q=wkrp+does+the+turkey+drop&oq=&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUqCQgBECMYJxjqAjIJCAAQLhgnGOoCMgkIARAjGCcY6gIyCQgCECMYJxjqAjIJCAMQLhgnGOoCMgkIBBAjGCcY6gIyCQgFEC4YJxjqAjIPCAYQABhCGLQCGOoCGNsFMg8IBxAAGEIYtAIY6gIY2wXSAQkyNTYxajBqMTWoAgiwAgHxBZdFPOnoS8bd8QWXRTzp6EvG3Q&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#fpstate=ive&vld=cid:51ccb0c4,vid:BGFtV6-ALoQ,st:0

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Kim Di Giacomo's avatar
Kim Di Giacomo
2h

This is a reminder of a show I absolutely loved as a young teen; my dad was crazy about Lonnie Anderson. Nice piece. It really captures how WKRP turned what could have been a niche workplace into something universal. The humour worked because the characters felt real, even when things got ridiculous. Each brought a different perspective, and together they made the station feel lively and authentic. It's no surprise it found a bigger audience in syndication. Some shows just grow with their viewers.

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