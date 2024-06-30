The oldest Corvette, serial number V-003

In an effort to boost lagging sales, while at the same time competing with the popularity of European sports cars, Chevrolet begins production commercial production of the Corvette. The name is a naval term, and was chosen by Myron Scott, a public relations executive for Chevrolet who was looking in the dictionary for a word that would roll off the tongue.

The car was introduced in January of 1953, at the General Motors Motorama, held at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York City. An instant hit within automotive circles, the Corvette was the first plastic-laminated fiberglass sports car produced in the U.S. The 1953 model was offered exclusively in polo white, with a red interior and black top. The engine was a straight six cylinder and the transmission was a Powerglide two-speed automatic. The side windows were removable, as opposed to roll-up, and the car had no exterior door handles.

Three hundred were produced with a base price of $3,498. Of the 300 sold, only 224 are known to exist today, and the first two prototype cars were destroyed, making V-003 the oldest Corvette in existence. This care sold in March of 2021 for $825,000.