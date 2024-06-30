In an effort to boost lagging sales, while at the same time competing with the popularity of European sports cars, Chevrolet begins production commercial production of the Corvette. The name is a naval term, and was chosen by Myron Scott, a public relations executive for Chevrolet who was looking in the dictionary for a word that would roll off the tongue.
The car was introduced in January of 1953, at the General Motors Motorama, held at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York City. An instant hit within automotive circles, the Corvette was the first plastic-laminated fiberglass sports car produced in the U.S. The 1953 model was offered exclusively in polo white, with a red interior and black top. The engine was a straight six cylinder and the transmission was a Powerglide two-speed automatic. The side windows were removable, as opposed to roll-up, and the car had no exterior door handles.
Three hundred were produced with a base price of $3,498. Of the 300 sold, only 224 are known to exist today, and the first two prototype cars were destroyed, making V-003 the oldest Corvette in existence. This care sold in March of 2021 for $825,000.
Ex Animo is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Cool story. I have loved vettes since being a kid and its heavier children like the camaro and firebird. The best two ls1 powered cars ive owned is a 2002 6 speed red t top camaro ss 35th anniversary. I street raced it a lot when i moved from lynn, mass to dallas, tx. I hit 157 mph in that beast. The car i got in tx and drove back to new england in 2014 was my 6 speed arctic white ws6 trans am. In nh, where it resides now, it was dynoed at an inpressive 335 rwhp, and 343 rw torque. Not bad for just headers and a full 3 inch exhaust and a tune.