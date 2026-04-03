The man was relatively young, and completely unknown to the world. His name was Farrokh Bulsara. The product of Indian parents he had also spent time in Zanzibar, Africa, where his father worked for the British government. Now twenty-three, Farrokh had relocated to London to make his mark on the world, but he was painfully shy and lacking in basic confidence.

While pretending to browse clothes in a chic London boutique, the young man’s true interest lay in the 19-year-old salesclerk folding clothes behind a counter. Her name Mary Austin, a nineteen-year-old London resident who had captivated the young Farrokh with her grace and fine features, going about daily duties with a grace that defied her position. For six months Farrokh came in and said nothing. The man the world would soon come to know as Freddie Mercury, the same man who would command the attention of tens of thousands while performing in large stadiums could not find the courage to speak to a young sales clerk.

When he did finally speak, Farrokh announced that it was his birthday, asking young Mary if she would like to step out later for coffee. Mary, not even sure if it was a date, accepted because there was “something very unique” about this new man appearing in her orbit. While quiet, he exuded a kind of energy not found every day. A charisma that said, “I’m going to be somebody!”

That first afternoon turned to evening, and five months later the pair were living together. Farrokh was vulnerable, introducing Mary to the real person underneath his complicated life of ethnic scrutiny, his search for an identity. What Farrokh was most fixated on was a burning desire for a better life, one that he wanted to obtain through music.

Beginning piano lessons at the age of seven, Farrokh would play and sing his songs for Mary in their tiny flat. Melodies and words that would soon be known around the world as a little-known band named Queen rocketed to the top of the charts. Until then Mary paid the bills, worked two jobs, and continued to support the man who was now going by the moniker Freddie Mercury. While the world scoffed, friends even saying to Mary she was crazy, she offered nothing but support.

On Christmas Day, 1973, the new rock star in waiting handed Mary a fairly large box and inside were two more boxes. Always theatrical, Freddie could barely contain his excitement as Mary eventually found a small, relatively simple jade ring.

“Which hand should I wear it on?” asked Mary

“The ring finger on your left hand because I want you to marry me.”

Mary Austin said yes, and while it was a fairytale for the first couple of years the success of Queen soon began to reshape their lives. As Farrokh Bulsara died and Freddie Mercury was born, success roared like a storm across the ocean. Their lives began to fragment as Freddie spent long months on the road. There were secret relationships with men, at first only whispers, then they became much too public to deny. In 1976, three years after that Christmas proposal, Farrokh Bulsara, now legally known as Freddie Mercury, admitted he was conflicted sexually.

Mary looked at the man she had supported through obscurity, through mockery, through every year nobody believed in him, not with anger but with pity.

“Freddie, you aren’t conflicted, you’re gay.”

The prolonged engagement, the one that never ended in marriage, was put to the side but their bond did not waver.

Freddie Mercury once told a reporter, “All my future lovers would ask why they couldn’t take Mary’s place? I told them it was impossible. To me, she was my wife. To me, in my heart we were married.”

The song “Love of My Life” was written for Mary. Even today, decades after his death, audiences around the world still sing it at concerts, hands swaying.

Diagnosed with HIV in 1987, Freddie Mercury kept the news from the public but he did not keep it from Mary. Loyal to the very end Mary Austin remained with the man she knew as Farrokh all through his final weeks of life. On November 24, 1991, inside his home in Kensington, Farrokh Bulsara, known to the world as Freddie Mercury, passed away at the age of forty-five.

Mary was holding his hand when he passed.

Before he died, he asked one last thing. He had seen what obsessive fans did to celebrity graves. He wanted true peace. He asked Mary to scatter his ashes somewhere unknown — and to never tell anyone. Not his parents. Not his bandmates. No one.

Mary kept the ashes in her bedroom for two years. She was not ready.

Then one morning, certain she was unseen, she left home with the urn she considered a treasure. She took his ashes to a place they had spoken of several times, and she released them, never saying a word to anyone.

For more than thirty years, speculation has raged. Was it Lake Geneva? Possibly somewhere in Zanzibar? Maybe it was beneath the cherry tree in the garden. The secret remains to this day.

In his will, Freddie Mercury left Mary half his estate, including Garden Lodge — the house where he spent his final days. A place now sacred to thousands of Queen fans who still leave flowers by the gate each week.

In speaking with his attorney, Freddie Mercury confided, “If my life had been different, she would have been my wife and all of this would have been hers anyway. Now it will be hers until the end.”

Today, Mary Austin lives behind those walls and walks along those grounds. She is the keeper of Freddie’s memories and the guardian of their deepest secret.

“When he died,” she once said, “it felt like we had been married. We lived it all together – for better and for worse, for richer and for poorer, in sickness and in health.”

Mary was nineteen when they met in that London shop, and just a couple of weeks ago she turned seventy-five. No matter how strange and hard to understand for some, there can be no denying the love that existed between the pair. Their story defies every tidy idea of what love should look like. It was romantic, then it wasn’t. It was conventional, then it became something that had no name.

But it was something that lasted until Freddie’s final breath. A love that continues still — in the secret she protects, in the house she maintains, in the devotion that never faded.

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