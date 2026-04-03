Ex Animo

Ex Animo

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Christian Herring's avatar
Christian Herring
3d

This has to be one of my favorite articles that you have written. I save all of them but this is so beautiful and eloquently stated. Great job!

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1 reply by Jeffrey W Massey
Kim Di Giacomo's avatar
Kim Di Giacomo
3d

Great essay Jeffrey,

Two people who started in love, realized that couldn’t continue in the same way, and instead of breaking, they redefined the relationship into something that lasted the rest of his life.

It’s not a conventional love story, but it’s a very real one.

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