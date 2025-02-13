February 13, 1899
One of the coldest air masses ever observed in the United States made it all the way to the gulf coast on this date, dropping temperatures to 7 degrees Fahrenheit in New Orleans and Pensacola. In Mobile the mercury dropped to a numbing -1 F, and the reading of -2 F at Tallahassee is still the state’s coldest recorded temperature.
In Birmingham, where observations were taken at the old Fountain Heights weather office, there exists today a beaten-up old journal in the state archives with an official low was -10 F. Handwritten notes on the journal indicated that the temperature in outlying areas around the city were as low s -14 F but cannot be accurately confirmed.
The photo above shows a snowball fight taking place on the steps of the Florida State Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida.
Wow! That is colder than it is now in Northern BC. We still have better ski hills though....