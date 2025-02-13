February 13, 1899

One of the coldest air masses ever observed in the United States made it all the way to the gulf coast on this date, dropping temperatures to 7 degrees Fahrenheit in New Orleans and Pensacola. In Mobile the mercury dropped to a numbing -1 F, and the reading of -2 F at Tallahassee is still the state’s coldest recorded temperature.

In Birmingham, where observations were taken at the old Fountain Heights weather office, there exists today a beaten-up old journal in the state archives with an official low was -10 F. Handwritten notes on the journal indicated that the temperature in outlying areas around the city were as low s -14 F but cannot be accurately confirmed.

The photo above shows a snowball fight taking place on the steps of the Florida State Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida.

