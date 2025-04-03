April 3, 1996

In yet another strange death connected to Bill & Hillary Clinton, U.S. Commerce Secretary Ron Brown, who was appointed to his post by President Clinton, is killed along with 34 others when the U.S. Air Force jet in which he is flying crashes into a mountainside in Dubrovnik, Croatia. Brown was on an official trade mission at the time of the accident, but the real “mission” may have been something much more sinister than the exchange of goods.

A former head of the Democratic National Committee, Ron Brown was politically connected at high levels, served as a chief strategist in Clinton’s successful Presidential campaign, and was under investigation for corruption and facing jail time. One D.C. insider speaking anonymously to the New York Times put it this way, “Ron Brown knows where the bodies are buried.”

While Brown publicly stated that he “would go to jail alone” if the need arose (isn’t that some questionable rhetoric), there was much speculation that Brown was preparing to negotiate a plea bargain implicating President Clinton. This may have been more than “Slick Willie” could handle.

The Clintons were not strangers to suspicious deaths or controversy during this period, and the convenient exit of Ron Brown from the world raised more than a few eyebrows. Bill Clinton knowingly entered a sexual relationship with a White House intern named Monica Lewinsky while serving as President. Both critics and supporters said at the time that this behavior proved a lack of judgement, but for someone who routinely has political liabilities knocked off maybe it was “business as usual.” Or the cost of doing business?

The sexual relationship between President Clinton and Ms. Lewinsky began in 1995, when President Clinton was forty-nine-years-old and Ms. Lewinsky was a mere twenty-two. The affair, or trysts, or “horny goat weed” moments lasted a total of eighteen months, ending in 1997. Clinton famously ended a televised speech on January 26, 1998, with the infamous statement: "I did not have sexual relations with that woman, Ms. Lewinsky." Unfortunately, “that woman” had a DNA soiled dress that proved otherwise.

For the record, here are some other deaths that are still considered “suspicious.”

Deputy White House counsel Vincent W. Foster was found dead in Fort Marcy Park in Virginia, outside Washington, D.C., on July 20, 1993. An autopsy determined that he was shot in the mouth, and no other wounds were found on his body.

Edward Eugene Willey, Jr., was found dead in the Virginia woods near his home and his death was ruled a suicide. Willey was a Clinton fundraiser whose wife, Kathleen, alleged on the CBS news magazine 60 Minutes that Bill Clinton had sexually assaulted her on November 29, 1993. Kathleen also testified during the Paula Jones sexual harassment suit against Clinton.

Jerry Parks, head of security for the Clinton headquarters during his presidential campaign in 1992, was killed on September 26, 1993, as he left a Mexican restaurant. Parks was shot ten times with a 9mm handgun. Parks’ son, Gary, asserted that his father had collected a secret file of Clinton's "peccadilloes", and that his father was using the file to try to blackmail the Clinton campaign.

This is merely the tip of the iceberg if you beginning digging deep.

My mother, God rest her soul, had a favorite saying she preached to me while growing up. “Where there is smoke, there is always fire.”

Ex Animo my friends, have a wonderful day!

