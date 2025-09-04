The old Plaza in the heart of Los Angeles as it looked in 1869

It was today, 244 years ago, that the present-day city of Los Angeles, California, was officially founded. A plaque in the old plaza reads, "On September 4, 1781, eleven families of pobladores (44 persons including children) arrived at this place from the Gulf of California to establish a pueblo which was to become the City of Los Angeles. This colonization ordered by King Carlos III was carried out under the direction of Governor Felipe de Neve."

This small band of settlers journeyed more than one-thousand miles and crossed the northern deserts of Mexico to establish their simple farming community. Once settled the town received the name El Pueblo de Nuestra Señora Reina de los Ángeles sobre El Rio Porciúncula, which is Spanish for "The Town of Our Lady Queen of the Angels on the Porciuncula River".

The Plaza by the early 1900’s

Over time this community would grow steadily larger and the flags of Spain, Mexico, and eventually the United States would fly over the land. Today, the original pueblo is commemorated as a Los Angeles Historical Monument. The El Pueblo de Los Angeles Hisotrical Monument is a living museum that continues to fulfill a unique role in the heart of the city. Located here is the oldest surviving structure in Los Angeles, the Avila Adobe house, which was constructed in 1818 by prominent ranchero, Francisco Jose Avila, who was mayor of the settlement from 1810 to 1820.

View My Website