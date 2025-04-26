April 26, 1986

The worst accident in the history of nuclear energy occurs on this date, when the No. 4 reactor in the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant explodes. Located in the Ukraine, the explosion killed 30 people and spewed radioactive material over large parts of Europe. (see map)

The accident was the result of a flawed reactor design, as well as operation by inadequately trained personnel. Two workers died immediately after the accident, another 28 died during the next four months, and 106 workers eventually suffered acute radiation sickness and death in the months and years that followed.

The disaster started when workers began running experiments on the reactor, actually disabling some safety measure during the process. The core became overheated resulting in an explosion that released at least 10% of the radioactive core into the atmosphere. Remarkably, the Soviet Union kept this fact secret from the entire world, as well as its own people.

Former President Gorbachev said that the Chernobyl accident was a more important factor in the fall of the Soviet Union than Perestroika – his program of liberal reform. After being sealed completely with concrete, the exclusion zone surrounding the site was never resettled and the site surrounding the reactor was declared a tourist attraction in 2019.

