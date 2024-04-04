The Burning of the University of Alabama
April 4, 1865
After attacking and burning most of Selma, Alabama, on April 2, Union Army forces under the command of General James H. Wilson turn their attention to Tuscaloosa and the campus of The University of Alabama. General Wilson, under direct orders from General Sherman, began his assault in Tennessee and the troops under his command came to be called Wilson’s…
