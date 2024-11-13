November 13, 1980

Martin Scorsese’s biopic drama Raging Bull had its premiere in New York City on this date, starring Robert De Niro and a little known Joe Pesci. The movie was based on the life of boxer Jake LaMotta, and more specifically on his autobiography “Raging Bull: My Story”. Robert De Niro went on to win an Academy Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of LaMotta, earned in large part by his stunning portrayal of LaMotta in his later years. De Niro gained 60 pounds to accurately play the older LaMotta character, and truly does not even look like himself.

At the time the movie was made, Martin Scorsese had fallen prey to a cocaine addiction and fallen out favor with the Hollywood elite. It was De Niro that convinced the director to clean up and help him make the movie, Scorsese confided to many of his friends that if the movie was not successful, he was going to leave Hollywood completely and turn his focus to theater. While the movie was not a huge commercial success (United Artists were thinking “another Rocky” at the time), it did end up in the black pulling in $26 million on a budget of $18 million. But the filmmaking was almost flawless, with it’s black and white cinematography cemented Scorsese’s reputation as one of the all-time great directors of the era. If you’ve never seen this classic, do yourself a favor and watch it soon.

Scorsese and De Niro on the set of Raging Bull

Probably, the most incredible thing about Raging Bull was that it made the career of Joe Pesci, who had also fallen on hard times. After numerous failures Pesci had quit the acting business and opened a restaurant in New York City. Again it was De Niro who went to bat for Pesci, and he and Scorsese convinced ol’ Joe to give up the restaurant and give acting another try. Kind of hard to turn down two legends, so Pesci ended up playing LaMotta’s brother Joey in the film.

Isn’t life crazy sometimes?