December 13, 1992

Whitney Houston began an incredible twenty week run at the top of the Billboard 200 on this date, with the soundtrack for the movie The Bodyguard. Besides performing many of the songs found on the soundtrack, Houston also starred in the film alongside Kevin Costner. The most popular song on the album was “I Will Always Love You”, which was written and first performed in 1972 by Dolly Parton.

The Bodyguard remained on the US album chart for a total of 141 weeks and on the R&B chart (which it also topped) for 122 weeks. Additionally, the soundtrack became the first album to be verified by Nielsen SoundScan to sell over one million copies within a single week. The Bodyguard remains Houston’s best-selling album, with worldwide sales of over 45 million units. The Bodyguard also holds the distinction of being the best-selling soundtrack of all time, and went #1 in eighteen countries.

The photo above shows Houston with the 1993 Grammy Award for Album of the Year, which was presented by Dolly Parton. In an interview after the awards show Parton was asked about her feelings concerning the cover, and what a tremendous hit the song had become. Parton said that it was truly one of the great honors of her life, because it solidified her as a true songwriter and not just a performer.