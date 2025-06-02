Ex Animo

Ex Animo

Discussion about this post

Jeffrey W Massey
12h

I'm a free-thinker and do not often get into the personal business of others. With that said, there is something just a little weird about ol' Grover...

Kim DiGiacomo
8h

During that time, although not every marriage featured a significant age gap, it was generally accepted—and often expected—that men would marry women who were much younger, particularly if the man had a stable income or was entering a second marriage. Younger women were often preferred as brides due to societal expectations surrounding fertility and traditional domestic roles. Ol’ Grov went on to make 5 kids 🥳 🤭

