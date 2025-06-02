June 2, 1886

Today’s crazed media environment would have gone berserk over the marriage of President Grover Cleveland, the 22nd President of the United States. One of only six Presidents to be elected as a bachelor, as well as the last, President Cleveland married Miss Frances Folsom during a ceremony at the White House 139 years-ago today. The new First Lady was only 21 years of age, while the President was 49. Let that age difference sink in for a minute while you get ready for the rest of the story.

By far the youngest First Lady in history, only Jacqueline Kennedy, who became a 31-year-old First Lady in 1961, even comes close. Besides age, the facts of the marriage are even more interesting. President Cleveland was the former law partner of Miss Folsom’s father, and one of his very best friends. When Miss Folsom was 11, her father died of an illness and Cleveland became her legal guardian. In fact, President Cleveland had literally known Miss Folsom since she was born, purchasing the first “baby carriage” used by Mr. and Mrs. Folsom to wheel baby Frances around their neighborhood.

Cleveland was also very close friends with her mother, who was described as a very sensible woman. Cleveland and the widowed Mrs. Folsom were seen in public quite often as his political career began to rise and most political insiders of the day speculated that should President Cleveland decide to marry, it would be the elder Mrs. Folsom that would be his choice.

To everyone’s great surprise, he proposed marriage to Miss Francis as soon as she turned twenty-one, something that did not stir an real controversy. The couple went on to have five children and remained together until President Cleveland’s death in 1908.

