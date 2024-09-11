A bag of Goldfish for sale in Switzerland.

The idea for Goldfish snack crackers came from Swiss cookie baker Oscar J. Kambly back in 1958. Kambly wanted to create a surprise for his wife on her birthday, so he instructed one of his technicians to make a small cracker mold in the shape of a fish since Mrs. Kambly’s astrological sign was Pisces. In Greek and Roman mythology the symbol for Pisces is represented as two fish swimming together. The treat proved to be a hit with everyone, so Kambly began offering “Goldfish” for sale to the public.

Fast forward to 1962, when Pepperidge Farm founder Margaret Rudkin was on vacation in Switzerland and discovered the snacks for the first time. Rudkin struck a deal with Kambly for the U.S. rights to the product and things really took off.

The five initial flavors introduced by Pepperidge Farm were lightly salted, cheese, barbeque, pizza, and smoky. The most popular flavor by far, cheddar cheese, was not introduced until 1966.