Interior photo of the Cadet’s Chapel, completed 1910

March 16, 1802

The United States Military Academy, byname West Point Academy, was founded on this date 223 years ago. Envisioned initially as a school for the U.S. Corps of Engineers, West Point began with a class of 5 officers and 10 cadets. One of the oldest service academies in the world, West Point is framed by the Hudson Highlands and poised above the Hudson River, occupying 16,000 acres in Orange county, New York, 50 miles north of New York City.

At the outbreak of the American Revolutionary War, both the colonists and the British recognized the importance of gaining possession of the Hudson River valley, and West Point became the strategic key to its defense. General George Washington established his headquarters there in 1779. Although the site of West Point had been occupied continuously by troops since 1778, it did not become U.S. government property until 1790, when at the request of its owner, Stephen Moore, Congress appropriated the money for its purchase.

The campus at West Point seen from the air. Its strategic location during the American Revolution is obvious.

