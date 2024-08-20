It was today, 104 year-ago, that ten modest football “clubs” gathered in Canton, Ohio to create the American Professional Football Association (APFA). Two years later that organization changed its name to the National Football League (NFL).

More clubs joined the League over the next several weeks, bring the full membership to fourteen for their first season. Canton, Ohio, now known for its Pro Football Hall of Fame, was the home of the Canton Bulldogs, who were led by the Olympic Gold Medalist Jim Thorpe, who was also elected the first president of the APFA. With Thorpe’s leadership the Bulldogs won back-to-back NFL championship titles in 1922 and 1923. To this day, the Bulldogs still hold the NFL record for most consecutive team wins, with 25 straight.

Television was what really spurred the growth of American football, and by the 1960’s a new rival had emerged, the American Football League (AFL). In 1966 the NFL and AFL merged, and the following season the Super Bowl was born.

The NFL is the wealthiest professional sports league in the world by revenue, and it boasts the highest average attendance (67,591) of any sports league on the planet. The offices of the National Football League are in downtown Manhattan, in the heart of New York City.