December 15, 1791

The Bill of Rights is ratified, comprising the first ten amendments to the United States Constitution. This sacred document was proposed in the aftermath of the bitter ratification of the U.S. Constitution during 1787–88, and was specifically written to address the objections raised by the Anti-Federalists. The Amendments add to the Constitution specific guarantees of personal freedoms and rights, clear limitations on the government's power in judicial and other proceedings, and explicit declarations that all powers not specifically granted to the federal government by the Constitution are reserved to the states or the people. Read that last line again!