Micheline Bernardini wearing the first bikini

July 5, 1946

A new style of swimsuit is introduced at a Paris fashion show on this date, invented by French designer Louis Reard. The two-piece garment was so skimpy that none of his regular models would wear it, so he hired a nineteen year-old nude dancer name Micheline Bernardini to sport his new creation. Reard named the new swimsuit the “bikini” after Bikini Atoll in the Pacific Ocean, a test-site for nuclear bombs after WWII.

Two-piece garments were worn by women during the Roman age for various purposes. Artwork dating back to the Diocletian period (280-310 AD) depicts women in two-piece outfits resembling bikinis on the mosaic tile floors of the Villa Romana del Casale in Sicily. The images of ten women are shown exercising in clothing that would pass as bikinis today. There are also documented cases of women wearing two-piece swimwear during the 1930’s, but nothing that captured the public imagination like the creation of Louis Reard.

French women welcomed the design but the Catholic Church, some media, and a majority of the public initially thought the design was too risqué or even scandalous. Contestants in the first Miss World beauty pageant wore them in 1951, but afterward the bikini was banned from the competition.

Brigitte Bardot in 1953

Actress Brigitte Bardot drew attention when she was photographed wearing a bikini on the beach during the Cannes Films Festival in 1953. Other actresses, including Rita Hayworth and Ava Gardner, also received press attention when they wore bikinis. During the early 1960s, the design appeared on the cover of both Playboy and Sports Illustrated, giving the bikini additional legitimacy.

Ursula Andress in Dr. No

Possibly nothing had more impact on swimsuit style than when Ursula Andress emerged from the surf wearing what is now an iconic bikini in the James Bond movie Dr. No (1962), and to seal the deal Raquel Welch wore a deer skin bikini in the film One Million Years B.C. (1966), immediately turning her into an international sex symbol.

The bikini gradually grew to gain wide acceptance in Western society. According to French fashion historian Olivier Saillard, the bikini is perhaps the most popular type of female beachwear around the globe because of "the power of women, and not the power of fashion". As he explains, "The emancipation of swimwear has always been linked to the emancipation of women."