On a lonesome stretch of Route 3 near Plymouth, Massachusetts, a mail truck hauling $1.5 million in small bills to the Federal Reserve Bank in Boston is stopped by a lone policeman. Unbeknownst to the driver, the policeman was a thief in disguise, and when diverted onto a detour it was only moments later when four men surrounded the truck with sawed-off shotguns.

Known as "The Great Plymouth Mail Truck Robbery," the crime is still one of the largest cash heists in U.S. history and has never been solved. After taking control of the truck, the thieves bound the guard and driver with rope and placed them in the back. The thieves then drove around for a couple of hours, making a variety of stops while hiding the money in various places. This helped to disorient the two men bound in the back, who could offer only minimal details of their assailants. The mail truck and its two bound occupants were later abandoned near Randolph, Massachusetts, on Route 123.

News coverage of the heist was international, and the reward money rose from $50 thousand to $150 thousand, causing nothing but headaches for the FBI and Massachusetts state police as all manner of tips and reports of suspicious spending cast suspicion on everyone. Still, not one shred of evidence leading to an arrest was brought forward. After constant surveillance, and shortly before the 5-year statute of limitations was to expire, well-known local mobster John Joseph “Red” Kelly, along with George Arisotelis, and Joseph Tripoli were indicted for the robbery. The men were acquitted at trial after the prosecution’s star witness Thomas Richards disappeared the week before the trial was to begin. Boston mobster Vincent Teresa served as a lieutenant to Irish mob boss Raymond Patriarca during this era. Teresa later claimed in his book My Life in the Mafia that “Red” Kelley was the man who planned and executed the robbery.

The money has never been recovered.