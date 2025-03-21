The Cabildo (L) and the St. Louis Cathedral were both built after the Great Fire of 1788. Both structures were built under Spanish rule, and were influenced more by Spanish architecture than French.

March 21, 1788



The Great New Orleans Fire, also call the Good Friday Fire, was a wind driven inferno that destroyed 856 of the roughly 1,100 structures of central New Orleans. The fire began about 1:30 p.m. at the home of Army Treasurer Don Vincente Jose Nuñez, located at 619 Chartres Street. Because the fire started on Good Friday, priests refused to allow church bells to be rung as a fire alarm, and within five hours the blaze had consumed almost the entire city.

Fed by a strong wind from the southeast, the fire destroyed virtually all major buildings in the French Quarter, including the church, municipal building, army barracks, armory, and jail. Tents were set up for the homeless in Jackson Square, some remaining there for months. It spared the riverfront buildings including the Customs House, the tobacco warehouses, the Governor's Building, the Royal Hospital, and the Ursuline Convent.

The fire immediately spurred a new construction style for New Orleans, where wooden buildings were replaced with masonry structures which had courtyards, thick brick walls, and wrought iron balconies. Famous buildings constructed post-fire were the St. Louis Cathedral, the Presbytere, and the Cabildo. The photo shows the Cabildo on the left, with the St. Louis Cathedral on the right.

I have had the pleasure of spending quite a bit of time in New Orleans, and if you have a chance to visit the city don’t miss the Cabildo, which is today a museum. The building is rich in history, as is the city.

