January 13, 1888

The National Geographic Society began on this date with a gathering of thirty-three explorers and scientists in a private Washington D.C. watering hole called the Cosmos Club. Their mission, besides having a good time, was to “organize a society for the increase and diffusion of geographical knowledge.” That sounds a little “heady” from where I sit today, but that’s their story.

To fully understand their purpose you have to understand something about the era of Victorian America. A highly masculine time of robber barons and the taming of the western frontier, women were actually denied entry into to medical schools during this period because exposure to the full human anatomy of a man would be a frontal assault to their female purity. Reduced to nymphomaniacs of the worst sort I guess.

Anyway, beyond these grand designs of chauvinism, the North Pole, Mount Everest, and the wilds of Africa had yet to be fully explored. Ernest Hemingway would be born in 1899 and this fever pitch of male masculinity would still be standard by which “real men” would be judged through at least World War I.

1918 edition of National Geographic

So, these gentlemen were after fame and glory and all that went with it. Let’s also throw in some gold ol’ nationalism, which I’m prone to promote on occasion, and you have a group of wealthy American men that want to be the first to make all these glorious discoveries. Americans beating those damn Brits every step of the way!

After preparing a constitution and a plan of organization, the National Geographical Society was officially founded two weeks later with Gardiner Greene Hubbard (co-founder of AT&T) as its first president. To get an idea at how well Nat Geo has grown, from those thirty-three initial members the National Geographic now has over 1.65 million subscribers and over two thousand employees.

Interestingly enough, it would be Gardiner Green Hubbard’s son-in-law Alexander Graham Bell (the famous inventor) who would bring the organization to its zenith. Taking over the role of President in 1890, Bell devised the successful marketing campaign that offered magazine memberships to the general public. National Geographic magazine would become an icon in the magazine industry from its inception, focusing heavily on photographs from around the world to generate interest. National Geographic brought the most exotic places on earth right into a family’s living room.

