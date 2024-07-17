Today’s article can be filed under “Off the Beaten Path” and happens to be one of my favorite places in Florida. A gold mine of beauty and natural history, Wakulla Springs is truly a land that time forgot. It lies only about 70 miles from my home in Alabama and is south of Tallahassee. If you aren’t familiar with this area jump on your favorite search engine and take a ride.

The large cave at the spring’s mouth.

Wakulla Springs was the domain of pre-historic peoples and Native Americans for eons, with the Spanish arriving in 1528. Panifilo de Narvaez reached what is now known as St. Marks, Florida, with 300 tired and sickly men and soon followed a short river until he found the giant spring that the Natives thought was magical. Wakulla means “big spring” in the Muscogee language, and it wasn’t long before Narvaez and his men were back to full strength. The Spanish thought so much of the area that their three primary early settlements in Florida were St. Augustine, Pensacola, and St. Marks.

Fast forward about 400 years and financier Edward Ball, the brother-in-law of the very wealthy Alfred DuPont, purchases Wakulla Springs with the intention of preserving the natural beauty of the property and creating a world class resort. One of the deepest and largest freshwater springs in the world, Wakulla Springs came to the attention of Ball while acquiring timber land in the Florida panhandle with the purpose of building a paper mill at Port St. Joe.

The largest marble bar in the world now serves sodas and snacks, but it was a popular watering hole during the early days of the hotel.

Ball's love of the property is evident in every aspect of the lodge, where he hired blacksmiths, millwrights, masons, stone cutters, painters, and artists to create an elegant retreat that features the largest marble bar in the world. Always a promoter, Ball used his money to lure the film industry to Wakulla Springs as well, with the films such as The Creature from the Black Lagoon and several of the early Tarzan films starring Johnny Weissmuller being shot on location.

Wakulla Springs is also a sunken treasure of mastodon bones and other long-extinct mammals from the last Ice Age. A local woman named Sarah Smith first spotted a large mastodon femur in the water way back in 1850. The Florida Geological Survey commissioned the first scientific exploration into the caverns beneath the water with Herman Gunter leading the expedition in 1930. With the invention of SCUBA diving in the late 1950’s and early 1960’s the cave of the spring really began to give up its secrets. During this period an almost complete mastodon skeleton was found inside the spring’s cave, with its remains now housed at the Museum of Florida History in Tallahassee.