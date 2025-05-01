The Beast of Gevaudan was the name given to a man-eating animal that struck terror into parts of France between 1764 and 1767. The attacks covered a large area, approximately 250 square miles, and were thought to have been committed by multiple beasts due to varying descriptions. Witnesses to the creature(s) reported coloring of a dark brown with a hint of orange, commonly called a “tawny” color during this period. Other witnesses reported a dark stripe down the creature’s back, and almost all reported a long tail, longer than the tail of a wolf, which ended with a brassy tuft of hair at the end. It was said to attack with formidable teeth and claws, appeared to be the size of a calf or cow, and seemed to bound across fields towards its victims. Naturally the beast was associated with everything from lions, hyenas, wolves, dogs, and even a supernatural form of werewolf.

The number of victims differs according to the source. A 1987 study by Smithsonian magazine estimated there were 210 official attacks, resulting in 113 deaths and 49 injuries. Most disturbingly, 98 of the victims killed were partly eaten with their heads torn away. Other sources claim the animal or animals killed between 60 and 100 adults and children, injured more than 30 others. Interestingly, most victims were initially attacked in the region of the throat, something not common among wolves.

The first fatal attack occurred on June 30, 1764, while 14-year-old shepherdess Jeanne Boulet was tending a flock of sheep. Her death certificate specifies that she was “killed by a ferocious beast,” and those that found her body were horrified by the brutality of the attack. Boulet was not the creature’s first victim. In his book Monsters of the Gevaudan historian Jay M. Smith writes that two months prior to the Boulet attack a young woman tending cattle was mauled by a creature described by the town constable as being “like a wolf, yet not a wolf.” The woman was injured yet managed to escape with her life. So concerned were the residents of her town, that a round-the-clock vigil was kept, observing whether the victim would change into a werewolf during the night of the first full moon. Already, by this early stage of the crisis, residents were fearing the supernatural.

For the remainder of the summer and through the end of 1764, other victims were recorded in the Mercoire region of France, the area surrounding Gevaudan area. Terror gripped the populace because the beast was repeatedly preying on lone men, women, and children as they tended livestock, an endeavor essential to the fabric of society at the time. No Stephen King ghost story, this situation produced genuine fear to the point where a depressed populace was becoming even more beaten down. You see, France was in a slump at the time, reeling from their defeat in the Seven Years’ War. The once proud nation had lost to their archrival the British, causing Louis XV to forfeit many of his country’s overseas colonies. The Seven Years’ War was not only a battle between nations, but it was also a conflict that pitted Protestant England against Catholic France and Spain.

By December 31, 1764, the furor over the creature had reached a fever-pitch with Pope Clement XIII now getting involved. The Pope instructed his Bishops and lesser clergy to honor the 31st as “a day of prayer and penance.” All priests of the diocese had to announce to their faithful that “the beast was a scourge sent by God as punishment for their sins.” Obviously, all this defeat on the battlefield and now the coming of a vicious creature represented the people falling out of favor with God. Just for good measure, the King offered 300 livres as a reward to anyone killing the beast. Newspapers in London began to report news of the calamity, with morning papers selling out, the populace thrilled by the French hysteria. For the British it was easily the best of times.

Despite the involvement of both the Pope and the Crown, the attacks continued throughout 1765, with stories of bravery and heroism resounding through France. Men, women, and even children were said to have fought off the Beast to save their own lives while dozens of others perished. On September 20, 1765, Francois Antoine, the king’s 71-year-old gunbearer, shot a large wolf near an abbey at Chazes which was assumed to be the Beast. Antoine was awarded with money and titles and the corpse of the animal was stuffed and sent to the royal court. Unfortunately, the attacks started again in December, and according to an account in the 1898 volume of the Parisian Illustrated Review the Beast seemed different, at least behaviorally. Where before the creature had been afraid of cattle, this time it showed no fear. Was there now a second, entirely different Beast?

The royal court chose to ignore these new attacks, insisting that Antoine had killed the creature. Finally, a sudden outbreak of attacks in early June 1767 compelled a local nobleman, the Marquis d’Apcher, to organize a large hunt. On June 19, one of the hunters in Apcher’s party, shot a wolf on the slopes of Mount Mouchet. An autopsy of the animal revealed human remains inside, and the animal had distant, non-wolf characteristics as described by witnesses. The creature that was shot had features that were almost a blending of a wolf and a large cat, with paws large and heavier than those of a wolf. While it was now assumed that the beast Chastel bagged was the Beast, doubts remained that it was indeed a wolf.

Karl-Hans Taake, a biologist and author of The Gévaudan Tragedy: The Disastrous Campaign of a Deported ‘Beast,' argues the creature may have been an immature male lion. Like the hyena, it is possible that a lion escaped from captivity. The Beast reportedly was an ambush hunter that seized prey by the neck and could possibly decapitate a victim. A lion, Taake argues, could exhibit these predatory behaviors.

A modern-day statue in Gevaudan, France representing a young girl struggling against the Beast.

Lions have been known to prey upon humans as food sources, such as the famous case in Kenya where a pair of young male lions killed over 130 railroad workers in under a year. Another fact that supports the lion theory is the territory of the Beast, which was roughly 50 by 50 miles, or 250 square miles, perfectly aligns with a lion’s typical range.

Eyewitnesses in France at the time were likely not familiar with living lions and what they did know about them came from very stylized imagery. A sub-adult male does not have a fully developed mane and sometimes has a mohawk type of stripe running down its back. This matches descriptions of the beast by eyewitnesses. One hunter at the time, Captain Jean Baptiste Duhamel, wrote, “You will undoubtedly think, like I do, that this is a monster is some kind of hybrid, the father of which is a lion. What of its mother? That remains to be seen.”

