May 6, 1954

In Oxford, England, 25-year-old medical student Roger Bannister breaks the four-minute mile, a feat that for years was considered impossible. Running for the Amateur Athletic Association of England, Bannister crossed the finish line with a time of 3 minutes and 59.4 seconds. Word of this historic event swept around the world with great speed as the previous record had been 4 minutes and 1.3 seconds, held by Sweden’s Gunder Hagg. Bannister had shattered a record that had stood for nine years, and in that interim hundreds of runners tried to set a better time. Dreaming of breaking the fabled “4 Minute Mile,” none had accomplished the feat. Some even saying it was physically impossible.

While preparing for his first competitive race of the season, Bannister researched the mechanics of running and trained using new methods. He ran as fast as he could for a half mile several times a week, then ran as fast as he could for as far as he could. Most running aficionados gave little chance for anyone bettering the world record, especially on the day Bannister was running. Conditions were far from ideal. The day was cloudy, cool, and raining, with a considerable crosswind blowing. Somehow, Bannister did break the mark, and it was what happened next that was truly fascinating. It came to be called the “Bannister Effect”.

Two months later, during the 1954 British Empire and Commonwealth Games hosted in Vancouver, B.C., both Australia’s John Landy and Bannister ran the distance of one mile in under four minutes, proving once and for all the time was not a fluke. In 1964, America’s Jim Ryun became the first high school runner to break four minutes, running 3:59.0 as a junior. The following year he ran a then American record of 3:55.3 as a senior. What is going on here?

The ”Bannister Effect” is a prime example of something known as “validation.”

I once saw a speech given by former Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden where he talked about the Bannister Effect and how he had witnessed it time and again during his coaching career. Once the 4 Minute Mile was broken it became easier to accomplish. He told of countless players who had to “believe” they could accomplish a goal before that “something” could become a reality. All of this nothing more than the infinite power of validation, how the human mind, once convinced that something is possible, will find a way to make it a reality.

An interesting concept that can be applied to so many of life’s challenges.

The current world record for one mile is 3:43.13, set by Hicham El Guerrouj of Morocco in 1999. This record has now stood for 27 years old. Eventually, some great runner will become convinced that this time can be broken and with the proper training will set a new mark.

The real questions are these. What do you need to validate today to move to the next level? What “4 Minute Miles” are you trying to break?

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