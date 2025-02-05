Lisa Nowak show during flight training, and once again in her mug shot.

February 5, 2007

It was on this date that the “Astro-Nut” incident took place, a bizarre love triangle involving three NASA astronauts, charges of attempted kidnapping, and even spawned a 2019 movie called Lucy in the Sky starring Natalie Portman.

This tale of mischief begins in 2004 when Lisa Nowak (who had previously flown on the space shuttle Columbia) began an affair with fellow astronaut William Oefelein while the pair were living and training in Houston, Texas. Nowak was a high-spirited over achiever, and a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy where she studied engineering. She was also a married mother with two children. Oefelein, also married with children, was another go-getter on NASA’s fast track.

Once Nowak and Oefelein made the decision to go “all the way” things started to move rather quickly. The following year, Oefelein decided to leave his wife after nineteen years of marriage, and Nowak, obviously envisioning a life with Oefelein, left her husband in 2006.

Everything between the pair seemed to be going along smoothly until Air Force Captain Colleen Shipman, a resident of Orlando, FL, arrived in Houston to do a few weeks of training. Seems that Shipman and Oefelein hit it off immediately (these astronauts don’t have time to waste), and by late January 2007, Oefelein informed Nowak that their time together had come to an end. During a later investigation Oefelein told authorities that Nowak had been somewhat “disappointed” by news thier relationship was over, but was “accepting” that things had changed. Talk about a “mis-read” of the situation.

Share

Certain there was more to Oefelein’s change of heart than he was revealing, Nowak used a hidden key to enter Oefelein’s apartment where she searched through his emails and social media. His computer was full of highly provocative messages from Shipman with one saying, “I will have to fight to control myself when I see you. First urge will be to rip your clothes off and make love.”

Houston, we have ignition.

While going through Oefelein’s computer Nowak learned that Shipman was returning to Orlando that very day, flying out sometime in the early evening. Nowak then made the decision to drive the same 900-mile journey by car so she could be waiting at the airport to confront Shipman. Nowak made the trip wearing adult diapers so she would only have to stop for gas. This fact would later be used by the prosecution to combat the “temporary insanity” defense used by Nowak’s attorneys.

Colleen Shipman and William Oefelein

Arriving around 1am at the Orlando airport, Shipman entered the terminal unaware that Nowak was there waiting for her. Nowak had donned a black wig and was wearing a trench coat so she was unrecognizable, but was acting strange enough that she caught Shipman’s eye. After grabbing her luggage Shipman took a shuttle to the parking deck with Nowak riding along. Making it to her car, Shipman watched as Nowak approached, saying that her boyfriend hadn't shown up and asking for a ride. Shipman did not agree to give Nowak a ride but did offer to call for help. As Shipman opened her car window slightly, Nowak pepper-sprayed her in the face as a struggle ensued,

Fortunately, Shipman was able to drive away and call 911. The police quickly apprehended Nowak (she didn’t even remove the disguise) and found all manner of incriminating evidence in her automobile. There were hundreds of dollars in cash, printouts of personal emails between Oefelein and Shipman, bottles of pepper spray, a knife, rubber tubing, gloves, a BB gun, a mallet and a computer disk that held images of bondage scenes.

Nowak was charged with attempted kidnapping, burglary, and assault, making her the first NASA astronaut to ever face a felony charge. NASA terminated Nowak’s association with the agency in March 2007, and later her lawyers used a temporary insanity defense to achieve a sentence of community service and probation. Oefelein was also released by NASA in June 2007.

Following this incident, NASA began instituting annual psychological screenings for all astronauts. Shipman and Oefelein later married, had a son together, and now reside in Alaska as civilians.

View My Website