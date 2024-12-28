The great Roman statesman and orator Marcus Tullius Cicero once said, “Gratitude is not only the greatest virtue, but the mother of all others.” Not only is that a strong statement about life, but it speaks to the core of everything I have found fulfilling.

Four years ago today, I found the strength to fight an addiction to alcohol that had not only ruined my life, but almost taken it altogether. I can assure you that during my drinking days gratitude was sorely missing. But that is not the case today, as I count so many things as blessings. Things that I once either took for granted, or never even considered.

Taking my last drink on a cold morning just two days after Christmas, I could never have imagined what lay ahead. Never could have dreamed that I would finally find a peace that had eluded me for so long, and meet so many fantastic people willing to help me along the way. Nobody said it would be easy, and at times it has been downright brutal. Days seem to drag by like years in the early stages, but I drew strength from those that I met along the way, never giving up on the hope that my life would change for the better.

I was told that I only had to change one thing, and that was “everything.” That became a mantra of mine. People ask me sometimes, “how did you know when you hit bottom?” It’s simple; when a person becomes sick and tired of being sick and tired, that is when you have reached the bottom. That is when you will do anything for help! By that point there are only two choices, go on to the bitter end or reach out for help. While Recovery is completely an inside job, its success is almost always a team effort.

If you, or someone you know is battling addiction, reach out to someone for help. It will not always be easy, but nothing any good rarely is.