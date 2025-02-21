February 21, 1965

As he was preparing to address the Organization of Afro-American Unity, Malcolm X, a controversial civil rights leader and former member of the Nation of Islam, was assassinated inside the Audubon Ballroom in Manhattan. Just 39 years old at the time of his death, Malcolm left behind his wife and six young daughters—including twins born after his death. Three members of the Nation of Islam – Muhammad Abdul Aziz, Khalil Islam, and Thomas Hagan - were charged, tried, and convicted of the murder and given life sentences, but in November 2021, Aziz and Islam were released.

Born Malcolm Little on May 19, 1925, in the then sleepy city of Omaha, Nebraska, he spent his adolescence living with relatives, and a series of foster homes, after the death of his father and his mother’s hospitalization for mental issues. Becoming a delinquent, he was convicted of various crimes and sentenced to ten years in prison in 1946 for larceny and burglary. It was in prison where his life made a drastic turn, joining the Nation of Islam and adopting the name Malcolm X to symbolize his unknown African heritage.

After discarding his “white, slave master name of Little,” he was a model prisoner and was paroled in 1952, quickly becoming a rising star in the Nation of Islam hierarchy. As the “face” of the organization for twelve years, Malcolm advocated Black empowerment and a separation of Black and White culture. He rejected the non-violent attitudes of Martin Luther King, Jr., and most facets of the Civil Rights movement. After a falling out with Nation of Islam leader Elijah Muhammad, Malcolm X left and started his own movement. As his popularity grew, so did the threats on his life. Fearing his power and influence as a Black leader, the FBI followed Malcolm X throughout his public life.

Just a week before Malcolm X spoke in Manhattan, he and his wife, along with their four daughters, were forced to abandon their home in the middle of the night after it was firebombed. After Malcolm X’s assassination, thousands of people traveled to the Unity Funeral Home in Harlem to view his body and pay their respects.



Malcolm X was buried on February 27 during a funeral attended by family, friends, and prominent civil rights leaders that included John Lewis, Bayard Rustin, and Andrew Young. Actor and activist Ossie Davis gave the eulogy.



Malcolm X’s legacy far outlasted his life. Through his bestselling autobiography, a movie about his life directed by Spike Lee, and the powerful speeches left behind, Malcolm X inspired generations drawn to the African-American cultural movement.

View My Website