July 12, 1979

It was a hot Thursday afternoon in Chicago, as the hometown White Sox were taking on the visiting Detroit Tigers in an afternoon-evening doubleheader. The White Sox were having a lackluster season, averaging about five-thousand fans per game, but on this evening over ten times that number had shown up, pitched into a frenzy by local Chicago disc jockey Steve Dahl, who had dreamed up a promotion called “Disco Demolition Night.” The main feature of the promotion was a huge box of disco records being blown up in the outfield between games. I mean really, what could be better than a mixture of drunken, crazed, disco-haters and a big box of dynamite?

For the back story, you must know a bit about Pop Culture circa 1979. Disco, the dance craze that swept the nation after the movie “Saturday Night Fever (1977), had sparked a major backlash from fans of rock music, and Steve Dahl had been fired by a local rock station after they had changed their format from rock ‘n roll to “All Disco, All the Time.” Dahl hated disco, hated that he had been fired from his job, and vowed to take his revenge as the voice of Anti-Disco in Chicago, especially on Chicago radio.

Steve Dahl works the crowd into a frenzy.

Dahl moved across town to WLUP radio 97.9, and took all his loyal, rock ‘n roll loving fans with him. Seeing an opportunity to make a splash, Dahl convinced White Sox owner Bill Veeck, who was known for off-the-wall promotions, that an Anti-Disco night was just what the White Sox needed to get back on track. Dahl promoted the event all week and was able to convince Veeck to drop ticket prices to .98 cents for anyone turning in a disco record. It was truly a “go big or go home” moment, as more than fifty-thousand fans showed up, many without tickets just sneaking in through the fence. The fire marshal complained that the ballpark was beyond capacity, but he wasn’t about to stop the show.

The fire in centerfield rages after the explosion, as cops try to take control of the drunken crowd.

The “explosion” was set to occur in the outfield between games, but the rowdiness started way before. Beer sales were brisk, and some fans decided against turning in their records, instead throwing them “Frisbee Style” from the stands onto the field. After the first game ended Dahl riled up the crowd, detonating an explosion underneath a 6x6 foot box of disco records and the crowd went nuts. Thousands of fans stormed the field, and some Detroit and Chicago fans began brawling. Additional police had to be summoned to restore order and clear the stadium. The second game of the doubleheader had to be forfeited by Chicago because of damage to the field and safety concerns. White Sox owner Bill Veeck was quoted as saying, “Yeah, it got a little out of hand, but hey, this is Chicago. Next time we’ll do Country & Western night.”