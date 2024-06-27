June 27, 1954

After democratic reforms began to hurt the profits of United Fruit Company, CIA director Allen Dulles succeeds in having the democratically elected government of Guatemala overthrown during Operation PB Success, a coup d'etat approved by President Eisenhower. This blatant interference against international law installed the military dictatorship of Jorge Ubico. It was a sad ending for the Guatemalan Revolution, a popular uprising that began in 1944, which brought to power Guatemala's first democratically elected president and ended authoritative rule.

For the first time in their history the people of Guatemala were given legitimate voting rights, a minimum wage, and land reforms which granted property to the poor peasants. Of course, most of this land was controlled by United Fruit and these reforms were hurting the profits of the company, which benefited greatly from the exploitative labor practices (basically slave labor) found in Guatemala.

United Fruit Company then began lobbying the United States to overthrow the new Guatemalan government using Communism as a smoke screen, and their voice was very loud considering that CIA director Allen Dulles and his brother John Foster Dulles, the current U.S. Secretary of State, were both on the United Fruit board of directors. The coup was internationally criticized and contributed to much of the anti-American sentiment that would plague the U.S. for the next several decades.

As a side note, Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C. is named for John Foster Dulles, and CIA director Allen Dulles was also the mastermind of the MK Ultra project, where CIA operatives gave out thousands of doses of LSD to unsuspecting Americans in a crazy “mind control” experiment.