Tucked away in the sands of western Mongolia, the largest landlocked country in the world at 600,000 square miles, are the haunting ruins Khara Khoto. Known by many names throughout its history, Khara Khoto was founded in 1032 and prospered as a center of trade along the Silk Road. For three hundred years the city flourished, but by the late 14th century it had fallen silent, a victim of warfare and the changing politics of China.

Buried underneath the sands of China’s Alashan Plateau for centuries, Khara Khoto was rediscovered in 1907 by Tsokto Badmazhapov, a Russian archeologist who had been studying maps and writings of the lost city for almost a decade. It was Tsokto who realized that Khara Khoto was also the city of Etzina, which appears in the book The Travels of Marco Polo. Once these connections were made, Tsokto began preparing to mount an excavation. Obtaining permission from local warlords, Tsokto traveled to this remote region of the world and unearthed over 2,000 books, scrolls manuscripts, and artifacts by the truckload. All these items were cataloged and sent back to St. Petersburg for safe keeping,

Although the city had been taken by Genghis Khan in 1226, it was not destroyed and continued to flourish under the Khan’s rule. Trade along the Silk Road was very lucrative and seems to have saved the day. The final destruction of Khara Khoto would come at the hands of the Chinese, who laid siege to the city in 1372. As China became more and more isolated and unwilling to trade with the outside world the armies of the Ming dynasty attacked Mongolia. They starved the residents Khara Khoto for weeks and then attacked while they were in a weakened state. Every citizen of the once great city was killed, and Khara Khoto disappeared into the sands of time.