Sept. 9, 1968

L-R George Martin, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr working in the control room while recording the “White Album”

On this date 56 years-ago, the Beatles entered Abbie Road studios in London to complete the recording of their rawest blast of primal rock 'n' roll ever, the ubiquitous "Helter Skelter". The song was conceived by Paul McCartney, and literally went from making a statement about heavy metal music, to becoming the defining song for a madman that put an end to the Peace and Love era of the 1960’s.

No matter the current meanings of the song, it all began back in the spring of the year while Paul McCartney was reading an article about the British band The Who. The writer was heralding the heavy sound of the group, the primal urges that the music conveyed with their scorching guitar and drum sounds, coupled with the screaming vocals of Roger Daltrey. Deciding to take a listen, McCartney found the sound much tamer than what he had expected. This led to a discussion with his fellow Beatles concerning the idea of writing a song that would truly be a heavy metal monster.

In what can only be viewed as the work of a genius, McCartney took his inspiration from an amusement park ride that was well known in Britain called a Helter Skelter. It was basically a wooden replica of a lighthouse with a slide circling around the outside, and over the years the term “helter skelter” had come to represent chaos to the British people. The first few lines of the song point to this fact, but the lyrics were almost an afterthought as McCartney’s entire focus was on the sound.

When I get to the bottom I go back to the top of the slide,

Where I stop and I turn and I go for a ride,

Till I get to the bottom, and I see you again,

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah!

The first time the song was attempted in the studio was in mid-July, just after the band put the final touches on “Blackbird”. Feeling good, they laid down three versions of Helter Skelter that were all much more akin to a blues tune than the final composition making its way onto the “White Album”. Feeling that the structure and words were about right, McCartney left that studio that evening thinking of how he could “toughen up the song.”

The band stuck gold on September 9th in a session that ran from late afternoon into the wee hours of the next morning. Eighteen takes were laid down that evening to go with the three from mid-July. It would be the final take, number twenty-one, that would prove to be the magic mix of sound and energy. At the request of McCartney, engineer George Martin turned up the sound to the maximum level across the board, with the control room humming from the load. On the final version Ringo Starr is so violently striking the skins that he can be heard at the end of the song screaming the famous line, “I’ve got blisters on my fingers!” George Harrison and McCartney play the guitars while John Lennon plays bass on the final track. Even production assistant Chris Thomas was taken out of the control room to play a horn. It was truly the chaotic sound that McCartney wanted to achieve.

McCartney’s vision and his vocals ended up silencing critics who saw the Beatles as being too soft for current sensibilities, and "Helter Skelter" became one of the most raucous recordings to ever be scratched into vinyl. In the coming years, the track would serve as inspiration to both heavy metal and punk artists, both feeding on the aggression of the music and the legendary lengths the band was willing to go in securing perfection.