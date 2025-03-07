In 2015, a female European Honey Buzzard, a flying bird of prey related to the falcon, was fitted with a satellite tracking device before beginning her annual migration north. Scientist knew the bird would be headed north for Europe, but the details of her journey turned out to be remarkable.

Leaving Reitz, South Africa on April 20 she arrived in Finland on June 2, covering more than 10,000 kilometers (6,215 miles) in 42 days, while performing amazing feats of navigation during her journey.

Flying north, she seems to have meandered slightly until reaching the source of the Nile River, a dense area within central Africa that holds no physical landmarks. This would be her first navigational maneuver that would amaze scientists as she then followed the Nile northward until reaching the northern deserts of Egypt and the Mediterranean Sea. Turning right, she flew along the coast of Syria and Lebanon while steering towards Turkey. Then, in another amazing display of awareness, she flew clear of the Black Sea along the western shore. At no time during her journey was she far from freshwater.

Other groups of European Honey Buzzards take varying routes while making their annual migrations (image above). Those that tend to stay in equatorial Africa during the winter months do fly over the Mediterranean Sea, but scientist are unable to explain why certain sets of birds have developed separate migration patterns.

The European honey buzzard was formally described in 1758 by the Swedish naturalist Carl Linnacus in the tenth edition of his Systema Naturae, where he placed it with the falcons and eagles. The bird received its unique name because of its propensity to feast on honeybees near their hives during the summer.

