April 8, 1988

Jim Abbott, who was born with a deformed right hand, makes his Major League Baseball debut for the California Angels on this date. Abbot was born in Flint, Michigan, and graduated from Flint Central High School where he was a standout pitcher and played quarterback. Drafted in the 36th round by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 1985 Major League Baseball draft Abbott did not sign, instead enrolling at the University of Michigan where he played his college baseball.

During his time in college Abbott received the James E. Sullivan Award as the top amateur athlete in the United States, becoming the first baseball player to win the award. Abbott was voted the Big Ten Athlete of the year in 1988. During the 1988 Major League Baseball draft the California Angles took Abbott in the first round and he became a starter in the Angles rotation without ever playing a minor league game. His greatest baseball accomplishment occurred on September 4, 1993, when Jim Abbott pitched a no-hitter for the New York Yankees against the Cleveland Indians.

In 2007, Abbott was elected to the College Baseball Hall of Fame for his career at Michigan, and his #31 jersey was retired by the Wolverines' on April 18, 2009.

