If you happen to like country music the way I do, especially Texas-style country music, there’s a good chance you’ve heard the name Jerry Jeff Walker (March 16, 1942 – October 23, 2020), a singer-songwriter who became a stalwart on the Texas music scene for four decades. Walker hit paydirt with the song “Mr. Bojangles,” a tune he wrote after spending a night in the New Orleans City Jail with a street performer who used the name as an alias.

As the legend goes, another man in the large cell asked Mr. Bojangles to dance in an effort to pass the time and the image of the man (who was white) dancing his slow shuffle struck a cord inside Walker. He released the single in 1968 and then released an album of the same name in 1969. In between, The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band took the song to #9 on the Billboard Hot 100 in June of 1969, making Jerry Jeff Walker a household name. “Mr. Bojangles” was eventually covered by Sammy Davis, Jr., Bob Dylan, John Denver, Neil Diamond, and a host of others. After “Mr. Bojangles” Jerry Jeff had a little bit of star power, but more importantly he had some money.

Jerry Jeff Walker is also the man that took Jimmy Buffett to the Florida Keys for the very first time, and their long friendship is well documented. The song “Railroad Lady,” another country music classic, was written by Walker and Buffett while riding a train from Nashville to New Orleans.

What is much less well-known is that Jerry Jeff Walker was born Ronald Clyde Crosby in Oneonta, New York. That’s right, the man that everyone identifies with the Texas music scene of the late 1960’s was actually born in upstate New York. Walker (Crosby) owes his prolific music career to his maternal grandparents, who played square dances in the Oneonta area until their deaths. Both grandparents encouraged Walker to play and sing.

During the late 1950’s, Crosby was a member of a local Oneonta teen band called The Tones. The band was quite popular and traveled to Philadelphia to audition for Dick Clark’s American Bandstand but were turned down. Undeterred, the band found Dick Clark’s home and were able to ask him for some career advice. Clark actually thought the group had talent, they just weren’t quite right for American Bandstand. He sent them to New York City to audition for Sol Rabinowitz, who ran Baton Records. The group was offered a record deal but only as a quartet. This left Crosby and another band member sidelined.

Being young, it didn’t much matter to Crosby, so he went back to high school. What he did learn from the experience was that the music business was real. There were truly people out there paying people to perform and make records.

After school Crosby began pursuing music full time and drifted south in search of better weather. He landed in New Orleans and eventually Texas. In 1966 Ronald Clyde Crosby officially became Jerry Jeff Walker, completely re-inventing himself and his music. It was during this period that Walker came to be known as the Cosmic Cowboy, a reference to his ambiguous life and hard partying ways.

During the summers he would travel back up north to play the folk circuit, befriending all the well-known artist in Greenwich Village. There seems to have been a magnetic quality to Jerry Jeff Walker that was hard to explain, one that endeared the singer-songwriter to other musicians in ways that were hard to put into words. Everyone seemed to like and respect Jerry Jeff Walker no matter what style of music they were playing.

During the late 1960’s, Jerry Jeff Walker took up residence in Miami, Florida, more specifically the Coconut Grove section of town. During this period, while in Nashville for an ASCAP convention, Walker met an up-and-coming singer named Jimmy Buffett who at the time was working for Billboard magazine’s Nashville office. It seems that Jimmy and Jerry Jeff hit it off from the start. According to Buffett their first night together was a large time and a drunk Jerry Jeff Walker ended up spending the night with Jimmy and his first wife. Up at 3a trying to make phone calls drunk, Jimmy says his wife wasn’t impressed. While apologizing the next morning, Walker told Buffett to look him up in Miami some time when he was down that way.

The following quote by Jimmy Buffett was taken from Texas Monthly just after Jerry Jeff’s death.

“So a year later, I was working the folk circuit in the South, starting to get a name, and my manager got a call from these people in Miami who had a folk club, and they wanted to book me. I’d split up with my wife, and I thought, “I’ll go to Miami and work the way Jerry Jeff does.” Coconut Grove was where I wanted to be. So I got on plane, went to Miami, called Jerry Jeff, told him I was there, and he said, ‘Come on over, stay with us.’ So I did, I stayed in his guest house. He was with a great group of people. Everybody wanted to hang out with Jerry Jeff. He was the real deal. And there were all these people coming through town, David Crosby (no relation), Rick Danko, and Joni Mitchell. For me, as a nobody, I couldn’t believe my luck, you know, getting to meet all these famous musicians, I mean really successful people who were selling lots of records. That’s what Jerry Jeff did for me. Because I was with him, I was accepted into the group no questions asked. Then a month later he took me to Key West, and he introduced me to everyone down there, even the mayor. Hell, he knew everybody. Once Jerry Jeff got ready to go I just said, ‘you know Jerry, I think I’ll hang around for a while.’ I never went back to Miami.”

He not only never left, ol’ Jimmy changed Key West forever. Just a couple of years before Jerry Jeff Walker passed away Jimmy Buffett had him do a show with him in Austin, Texas. It was more than a way of paying Walker back for his help all those years ago, it was a chance to relive some great memories.

According to Jimmy Buffett, “there’s just nobody like Jerry, he’s one of a kind.” That’s pretty high praise coming from a legend.

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