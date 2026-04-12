Ex Animo

Ex Animo

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Lucy
12h

Thank you. I wasn't aware of this connection between JJW and JB. :) I first heard JJW from a fellow I knew in upstate NY, late 70's, and JB in the Keys, early 80's.

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